It was scary.
Needing a sweep of UTA in the weekend series, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns suddenly found themselves down by two runs in the sixth inning.
But the Cajuns rallied for two runs in the sixth and added a walk-off run in the bottom of the ninth to keep the sweep hopes alive with a 4-3 win over the Mavericks on Friday at Russo Park.
The win improved the Cajuns to 26-17 overall and 15-7 in league play, while UTA fell to 14-32 and 6-16.
Game two of the series at 4 p.m. Saturday at Russo Park.
The game-winning rally fittingly was ignited by freshman shortstop Kyle DeBarge’s led off single. Heath Hood’s ground ball was then booted to get the inning going.
“I was just trying to find a way on,” DeBarge said. “I was on the plate, maybe get hit by a pitch.”
Jonathan Brandon then walked to load the bases with no outs. After a force out at the plate, Connor Kimple drove in the winning run with a single to right on a 2-2 pitch.
“Just put the ball in play,” Kimple said. “It’s not a good spot to strike out. Not trying to do too much. Just make contact, find the barrel and hope it finds a hole.
“I kind of just trying to stay in the middle, not try to do too much. You can kind of get in trouble if you try to aim the ball. You kind of just have to take what he gives you and hit it where it’s at.”
Kimple was 3-for-5 in the game with a triple and an RBI.
On the night, DeBarge was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and the all-important run scored.
“It feels good,” DeBarge said. “To finally get in my groove again and actually contribute on offense, it feels really good.”
Mavericks’ starter Tanner King made it tough on the Cajuns, allowing just three runs on five hits, one walk and seven strikeouts in seven innings. He threw 106 confident pitches.
“He’s as good as I’ve seen all year as far as pitchability,” UL coach Matt Deggs said of King. “I’d like to have two or three of them. He’s older – very, very poised, three pitches anytime he wants it with stuff behind it. We had prepared for him for two days and I thought our hitters came out and put together a lot of good at-bats.”
UL starter Brandon Talley gave up two singles in the first, but avoided damage.
The southpaw faced the minimum over the next four innings, before running into trouble in the sixth. Tanner Rice and Jaden Brown led off with singles. After an error by DeBarge – his first one in 23 games – loaded the bases, trouble was indeed brewing.
Wilson Galvan delivered a clutch, two-run double to center for a 2-1 lead. That lead grew to 3-1 after a Matt Cavanagh RBI single to right.
Talley gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits, no walks and struck out seven in 5.1 innings.
Bo Bonds relieved him and quickly cooled the Mavs off.
“Tall gave us that opportunity, because he was able to hold them at bay,” Deggs said. “His stuff was as good as I’ve seen it in a while – maybe the best pure stuff I’ve seen him have.”
UL had scored the game’s first run in the fourth when Tyler Robertson tripled and scored on DeBarge’s RBI sacrifice bunt.
“We were scrapping against that guy,” DeBarge said. “That guy’s a really good pitcher. I got the squeeze call. We weren’t really hitting-him, hitting him, so we had to do something. It felt good to get that first run in.”
Then right after the Mavs took the lead, the Cajuns responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Carson Roccaforte singled with one out and stole second. One out later, Robertson walked – the first one by either team on the night – and stole second.
DeBarge made it work with a two-run single to center to tie it at 3-3.
“I had made that error and had two runners on,” DeBarge said. “Baseball always comes back around, so I had an opportunity God gave to me, so there it is.”
Bonds got the win after giving up no runs on one hit, one walk and five strikeouts in 3.2 innings.
“Bo’s a warrior,” Deggs said. “He’s barking a little bit, but he wants the baseball.”