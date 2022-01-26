How you view Thursday’s 7 p.m. Sun Belt Conference showdown between the UL Ragin’ Cajuns and the Georgia State Panthers at the Cajundome kind of depends on how you interpret the numbers.

They’re all over the place, seem to be heading in different directions and appear to be laced with deception at every turn.

On one hand, there's the curious case of the 2021-22 Panthers.

Georgia State was the preseason pick to win the Sun Belt title this season and yet the Panthers currently are in last place in the league standings at 6-9 overall and 0-4 in Sun Belt play.

The Panthers have lost five straight games, six of their last seven and haven’t beaten a Division I team since November.

Adding to the story line is the reality Georgia State has had four Sun Belt games canceled already this season and one non-conference game against Tennessee State also wiped away.

On the other hand, there are many reasons to believe the Panthers are still dangerous.

From the team that beat UL 84-73 in last year’s Sun Belt Tournament semifinals, the Panthers return the identical starting five and seven of the eight players who appeared in that game overall.

Currently, Georgia State is led by four double-digit scorers in Corey Allen (15.0 pts, 4.3 rebs), Justin Roberts (12.3 pts, 2.9 rebs), Kane Williams (11.7 pts, 4.2 rebs) and Eliel Nsoseme (10.8 pts, 9.3 rebs).

“They came back to win the conference,” UL coach Bob Marlin said of Georgia State’s roster. “They were picked first for a reason. They’re a talented basketball team.”

There are other numbers to consider as well. Of its last two Sun Belt losses, Georgia State fell 61-60 to Appalachian State and 72-68 in overtime to Coastal Carolina.

Moreover, the Panthers have had tons of success against the Cajuns over the years, winning 10 of the last 13 meetings between the two programs.

“They’ve got good guards, good interior players and they’re well-coached,” Marlin said. “It’s a typical rivalry game with those guys. Looking forward to playing against the Panthers at the Cajundome.”

Such comments when previewing a home matchup against a slumping, last-place club might be viewed as mere coachspeak, but somehow it makes sense in this instance.

“They’re not shooting well, but it’s only a matter of time,” Marlin said. “They’re all very capable.”

Increasing the intrigue of the matchup is that Georgia State still depends heavily on 3-point shooting, making 33.5% for the season as a team. The Cajuns (9-8, 4-3), though, continue to defend the 3-point line very well, only giving up 29.4% shooting beyond the arc this season.

Something’s got to give. Furthermore, it’s hard not to think the Panthers will eventually find their mark.

“They’re too good to be held down for a long period,” Marlin said. “With five super seniors, they’re going to be an issue down the stretch. We’ve got to make sure we defend them - don’t let them break out and have a big offensive game.”

Meanwhile, the Cajuns are hoping to finish out a four-game homestand in style with two wins against the cellar-dweller Georgia teams, including a Saturday encounter with Georgia Southern (8-9, 1-5).

Leading scorer and rebounder Jordan Brown missed Saturday’s game and his status for Thursday’s game is uncertain.

UL, which is coming off a Saturday win over Troy, now has wins over the top two teams in the league standings in Arkansas State (13-4, 4-1) and Appalachian State (12-0, 6-2).

“I don’t think you’re every over the hump,” Marlin said. “It only takes one game.”

Something UL knows Georgia State is counting on these days.