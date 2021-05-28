Sticking to his philosophy, UL coach Matt Deggs went all in to beat Appalachian State 7-2 Thursday in a win-or-go-home showdown for both teams.

But what’s the plan now that the Cajuns have advanced to meet Georgia Southern in the 4 p.m. semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Montgomery, Alabama?

“We have a day to relax and we’ll talk about,” Deggs said after Thursday’s win. “The good news is we’ve got a day to relax and have some fun, chew on it and get ready to go on Saturday.”

While UL’s coaching staff will likely be focusing on their best pitching plan for Saturday’s critical contest, Deggs said he wants his team getting plenty of rest with their minds off of baseball while Georgia Southern is still forced to play its second pool play game against ULM on Friday evening.

On paper, there are a lot of similarities between the two programs, including having identical 32-22 records on the season.

Deggs didn’t name a starting pitcher, but confirmed Carter Robinson is certainly an option. Robinson began the season as a weekend starter and ended it that way after falling out of the picture in the middle of the season.

In 11 outings this season, including eight starts, Robinson is 1-1 with a 3.05 ERA, allowing 41 hits, 12 walks and striking out 35 in 44.1 innings.

“Certainly,” Deggs said of Robinson. “We've got a lot of options, but he's definitely one of them. He's throwing the ball real well right now.”

The most clear message is Deggs trusts his bullpen.

“We've proved it all year that we can pitch,” he said. “The bullpen's become a weapon.”

The only bullpen arm UL utilized in Thursday’s win was Brandon Talley, who pitched two perfect innings with four strikes in throwing just 23 pitches Thursday.

For the record, starter Connor Cooke threw 62 pitches in 4.2 innings and Spencer Arrighetti finished off the game with 40 pitches in 2.1 innings.

”We've got a pretty good bullpen who will throw on Saturday and try to get those big guns out there on Sunday,” Deggs said of UL’s pitching outlook for the weekend.

On the flip side, Georgia Southern threw its ace Tyler Owens (7-2, 3.37 ERA, 74.2 IP, 72 K) for 102 pitches in Wednesday’s 10-1 win over Georgia State. Also, ace closer Nick Jones (1-0, 17 saves, 40.1 IP, 20 H, 5 BB, 63 K) threw 24 pitches in 1.1 innings in that game.

The Eagles have two other pitchers who started double-digit games this season in Chase Dollander (4-3, 4.04 ERA, 49 IP, 64 K) and Jordan Jackson (4-6, 5.64, 60.2 IP, 80 H, 66 K).

Much like Appalachian State on Thursday, Georgia Southern is an opponent the Cajuns have played in two seasons – a 6-5 win over UL in the SBC tourney opener in 2019.

As a team, the Eagles bat .283 with 315 runs, 100 doubles, 52 homers and 51 stolen bases. Christian Avant (.368, 5 HRs, 36 RBIs), Mason McWhorter (.363, 16 HRs, 48 RBIs) and Noah Ledford (.267, 14 HRs, 45 RBIs) are the big threats in their lineup.

The Cajuns counter with a .269 team batting average with 287 runs, 107 doubles, 47 homers and 84 steals. Drake Osborn (.339, 3 HRs, 24 RBIs), Brennan Breaux (.314, 1 HR, 27 RBIs) and Ben Fitzgerald (.301, 12 HRs, 30 RBIs).

“That was what just comes with staying easy, staying loose and just letting the game happen,” Fitzgerald said of UL’s offense scoring 19 runs so far in Montgomery. “You can't press too much and just let the game come to you.”

The winner of this contest will advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. SBC tournament championship game against Saturday’s noon South Alabama-UTA semifinals winner.

”We're just having fun with it,” Fitzgerald said. “We've got a group that doesn't really feel too much pressure. We all enjoy the big moment, the big game. We kind of look forward to something like that to get to play with something on the line. To get to this point in the year, we're all pretty excited and we're having a blast with it.”