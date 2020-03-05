The UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team will continue to try to defy the odds when it takes on Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday in the opening game of the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Cajundome.

When the two teams last met in Lafayette on Feb. 27, the Cajuns were on the brink of watching their late-season goal of hosting fly away facing a 14-point home deficit to the Red Wolves.

Instead, UL exploded for 52 points in the second half to upend Arkansas State 77-74.

Then on Saturday, the Cajuns were down 16 against Coastal Carolina, only to explode for 69 points in the second half to earn another home game with a 108-101 win.

“I feel like everybody’s pretty familiar, so I feel like the game plan will be kind of the same,” UL senior guard P.J. Hardy said of the matchup. “But it’s also hard to beat a team twice in a short period of time, so it’ll be interesting go in but it’ll be a lot of fun knowing we’ll get their best shot.”

Arkansas State, meanwhile, had lost eight straight games after a 7-4 start in Sun Belt play, before pulling off a stunning 76-75 road win over Georgia Southern on Tuesday.

The winner moves into Monday’s 6 p.m. game at Georgia Southern.

Junior guard Cedric Russell knows not to overlook any opponent at this time of the season.

“The scariest team is a beaten team,” he said. “We found that out last year against South Alabama. It’s going to be fun, but we’ve got to win.”

Russell played a huge role in the recent comeback wins with 22 points against Arkansas State and 28 against Coastal. He also had 16 in the first game against Arkansas State back on Dec. 18.

“He’s done a good job with the ball, especially in the halfcourt,” UL coach Bob Marlin said of Russell. “He does a real nice job of running our offense and settling us down. When he had it in his hands, he made big play after big play. He got fouled. We got a couple of breaks there. But Cedric has definitely grown up and matured.”

Hardy has also been hot of late at home – scoring 19 against the Red Wolves and 24 against Coastal.

“He’s been good at home,” Marlin said of Hardy. “That’s for sure. That’s another reason to be at home. He didn’t shoot the ball well at Little Rock – didn’t make one – and then comes out tonight (Tuesday) and goes 5-for-10. He made a driving layup early in the second half and we got some momentum. It was a big-time layup.”

Arkansas State won the first meeting 79-67 on a wild night in Jonesboro with 10 technical fouls and 71 total free throws attempted.

UL’s defense is still searching for a solution for Marquis Eaton, who had 22 against the Cajuns in December and 28 in late February.

“They have really good guard play,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said. “We really struggled with that high-ball screen. They’ve got guys that can beat you off the dribble and can get going downhill pretty fast. When they come together to play, I think they’re one of the best teams in the league, athletically and skill-wise.

“We’ve got to find a way to challenge that high-ball screen and keep the player in front of us and make him give up the ball to someone we consider a non-shooter, or someone whose not nearly as explosive.”

Meanwhile, the Cajuns hope their new “small ball” offense due to the late-season suspension of 6-8 forward Tirus Smith continues to flourish.

UL hit a school-record 16 3-pointers in Tuesday’s win.

“We’ve broke down our offense and really done our offense through motion drills,” Murphy explained. “Make the extra pass. They’ve bought into this. You’ve seen the benefit of doing that. I think it fits everybody’s game. It’s not reliant on upon your skill set. It’s reliant upon sharing the basketball.

“That’s something you want to do all the time. It’s really not predicated by skill set. What you’re trying to do is get the defense off balance and causing two long close-outs.”

Other changes to the new approach is Dou Gueye has to be more of an inside player and so does Jalen Johnson.

Gueye led all players with 11 rebounds against Coastal. Johnson was limited to 12 points in the last game against Arkansas State, and got to 19 points against Coastal on Tuesday.

“We’ve had to put him in the post more,” Murphy said of Johnson said. “He’s not going to jump over you and dunk it. He’s pretty efficient in there. He knows how to use angles. He doesn’t get himself in a hurry.

“He’s embraced it. He hasn’t fought it. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win.”