Some seasons just seem a little bit more special than others.
In the moment, every game UL returning seniors Brennan Breaux, Austin Bradford and Jack Burk play in this season will be like any other baseball game they’ve played throughout their careers.
“When you make that decision to play and step on the field every day, you can’t think of anything but the job you have to do that day,” Breaux said. “For us as a team, our job is to get a win and that’s the way we’ve got to look at it.”
But the rest of the time, perspective will set in. Normal everyday activities will mean a little more on most days.
What was so tough to swallow initially when the coronavirus shut down their “senior” seasons is now being repaid to all three in an unprecedented lagniappe season.
It’s not golf, but this trio is indeed getting a mulligan this spring.
“Just being out there, you know it doesn’t last forever,” Burk said. “When you get to that point in your career, you do appreciate everything a lot more than you do at the beginning of it. I definitely do, there’s no doubt.
“You just appreciate every day more than three or four years ago. I appreciate just the little things like just going out to the field not even on game days. Just going out there and being with everybody and even going to play, or practice or honestly even just picking stuff up around the field.”
There’s actually four seniors on this year’s roster, but the fourth one is a graduate transfer catcher Drake Osborn from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
For these returning UL elder statesmen, something else feels different about this season.
For one, all three feel 100% percent healthy for a change.
Past injuries made the decision to accept the NCAA’s offer of another year of eligibility about as easy as decisions can be.
For Bradford, neither season so far at UL went as planned.
After signing out of LSU Eunice, the Franklinton High product only threw 1.2 innings before an injury claimed his first Division I season.
And last year, the coronavirus ended it after only 2.1 innings of work.
“Out of high school, this is where I wanted to come and play,” Bradford said. “Out of junior college, this is where I wanted to come and play. I wanted to play for coach Robe (Tony Robichaux).
“So I sat down and talked to my parents. I came here to play for Cajuns baseball. Giving us this year back was a great opportunity to take advantage of it .. to actually get a chance to play for them and play for the community.”
In Breaux’s case, the centerfielder’s season ended right before the coronavirus hit due to a nagging hamstring pull.
“If I would have kept going throughout the season like a normal season, it would have been tough-and-go with the hamstring pretty much the whole year,” Breaux said.
“It gave me until August to really rest and get really, really healthy and come back to make one final push at this thing. So for me, the decision was really, really easy."
Burk underwent Tommy John surgery on his elbow two seasons ago and had hip surgery in November of 2019. So this extra season finally offered him a healthy chance to close out his career.
“I’m as good as I’ve been in the last couple of years, so I’d say at 100%,” Burk said.
The Jesuit of New Orleans product has mostly been a starter when healthy in his career, but he’s ready for any role from starter to closer on this deep staff.
“Yes absolutely,” Burk said. “I’ve done it all since I’ve been here. I’ve started more than I’ve done all the other stuff, but yeah, I feel like I can do whatever they need me to do.
“Whatever that is, I’ll embrace it and go with it.”
Bradford has typically been an unconventional option out of the bullpen. He looks forward to a full season under pitching coach B.J. Ryan.
“B.J. comes in and teaches you the mentality you need to have,” Bradford said. “He teaches you understanding situations and teaching you aspects that pitchers tend not to think about. He hasn’t really changes my arsenal.
“He’s just changed my mentality as far as attack mode and going straight at guys.”
For an everyday starter when healthy like Breaux, his focus this season is growing even more as a leader.
“For me, it’s just really concentrating on my communication with everybody – really trying to use my experience to try to relay it to some of the guys who maybe haven’t played as long and not know what to look for,” said Breaux, who hit .302 with seven RBIs in 15 games last season.
“Give everybody a little bit of an educated guess at what might be coming to kind of ease that learning curve for some of the guys, especially on the collegiate level.”
The 25-year-old Breaux still remembers what it was like as a freshman at LSU after a standout career at St. Thomas More.
“It’s not the same game I played when I was in high school,” Breaux said. “Everything was a lot bigger, a lot stronger and a lot of faster. The decisions you have to make are a lot different and happen a lot faster.”
This season also allows these three seniors a year of stability. Last year at this time, the entire team was having to learn new coaching philosophies under the pressure of trying to honor Robichaux’s memory.
“I think that had a little bit to do with it,” Breaux said. “Especially going into that first weekend, that was on our minds, especially the guys that played for him and had been watching Cajun baseball for as long as some of us have.”
And while Bradford felt like that pressure was “self-inflicted,” there’s no arguing things are smoother this time around.
“I think it was everybody was coming in with a new system,” he said. “We had a new pitching coach, a new hitting coach and everybody was trying to adjust to a new system. And then, we were also really wanted to honor coach Robe, so we had that in the back of our minds too.
“Once we got later on the season, you could see where we turned it around before everything got canceled. We started performing to our ability.”
Fast-forward to this season, the trio is hoping this lagniappe year will be one they’ll never want to forget.