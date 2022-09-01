INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would be the first home win for new head coach Michael Desormeaux and would allow UL to extend its national-best winning streak to 14 games. The visiting Lions, meanwhile, is trying for their first win over an FBS opponent in 27 tries.
KEY MATCHUP
UL passing vs. SLU’s secondary – First-year starting quarterback Chandler Fields sports a seasoned receiving corps. The Lions, though, have three former FCS All-American cornerbacks, including Zy Alexander with five picks last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: UL redshirt junior running back Chris Smith rushed for a team-high 855 yards last year, thanks mostly to a 238-yard effort at Arkansas State. He also had 481 yards in kickoff returns.
Lions: SLU senior receiver CJ Turner is ranked No. 3 all-time with 2,383 yards and 185 receptions and No. 4 with 19 touchdowns.
FACTS & FIGURES
This is the 41st meeting between the two programs with UL holding a 20-17-3 … the Cajuns have won 8 of 9 – including 51-48 win in 2017 - with the Lions’ only win since 1965 being 7-0 in 1981 … UL’s secondary is hoping to build on a pass defense that led the Sun Belt and 14th nationally with 190.1 passing yards allow a game … QB Chandler Fields replaces Levi Lewis, who was 35-7 as a starter and ranks first in school history in total offense, TD passes and completions … UL packs experience at wide receiver, returning 128 of last year’s 164 receptions and 1,501 of the 1,996 yards … SLU cornerback Ferlando Jordan is program’s all-time leader with 5 interceptions for TDs and 376 int. return yards, while being fourth with 11 overall picks … Lions’ kicker Mateo Rengifo is third all-time at 76% of his FG attempts … The Lions open the season ranked as high as No. 16 in the FCS national poll … UL finished last season No. 16 in the final AP poll … UL averaged 31.1 points a game and only allowed 18.5, while SLU scored 45.1 points and gave up 32.7 a game.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
6 – The Cajuns are hoping to win their sixth straight home opener, despite only being 28-22 in home openers at Cajun Field.
11 – UL defense’s national ranking in points allowed per game, while SLU’s offense led all FCS teams at 45.1 points per game.
15 – Number of fumbles lost by Lions last season, compared to four by UL.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – New Iberia flavor
In addition to both head coaches being from New Iberia, SLU has two players from that town (KK Reno, Markell Linzer) and the UL has three (Trey Amos, Peter LeBlanc, Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Colby Hebert).
2 – Third down
The Cajuns only converted 35% on third down last season, compared to the Lions hitting on 53% of their attempts.
3 – Getting closer?
The Lions are 0-26 all-time vs. FBS goes, but have been getting closer – 51-48 at UL in 2017, 34-31 at ULM in 2018 and 45-42 at La. Tech last year.
4 – Penalties
A year ago, the Cajuns had 77 flags in 14 games, compared to the Lions being flagged 101 times in 13 games.
SCHEDULES
SOUTHEASTERN (9-4, 6-2 last year)
Sept. 3 At Louisiana, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Florida Atlantic, 5 p.m.
Sept. 17 Central Connecticut St., 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 Incarnate Word, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 Murray State, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 Texas A&M-Commerce, 4 p.m.
Oct. 22 At Jacksonville State, 1 p.m.
Oct. 29 At McNeese, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Lamar, 3 p.m.
Nov. 12 Northwestern State, 6 p.m.
Nov. 17 At Nicholls, 6 p.m.
LOUISIANA (13-1, 8-0 last year)
Sept. 3 Southeastern, La., 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 At Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 At ULM, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 South Alabama, TBA
Oct. 12 at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 Arkansas State, TBA
Oct. 27 At Southern Miss, TBA
Nov. 5 Troy, TBA
Nov. 10 Georgia Southern, TBA
Nov. 19 At Florida State, TBA
Nov. 26 At Texas State, 4 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 37, Southeastern 17
It's a bit of a hard game to handicap. Both teams have new starting quarterbacks and both are replacing historically good ones. Both have plenty of experience back on defense to carry the load early on. The Cajuns just seem to have a big point to make in Michael Desormeaux's home debut as UL's head coach. Yes, UL has its fair share of question marks, but new quarterback Chandler Fields has a lot of weapons at wide receiver and tight end and the defense is loaded with leaders. While the Cajuns have a lot to prove, they seem to be in the mood to do so.