A lot has happened since UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns trotted off the field in Ames, Iowa last Saturday with a 31-14 road upset of No. 23-ranked Iowa State.

For one, the Cajuns are now ranked – No. 19 in the AP poll – for the first time since 1943.

Then came the national recognition – receiving almost as many awards as they did first downs in that memorable win over the Cyclones.

By midweek, it was revealed that nine players won’t make the trip to meet Georgia State at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Sun Belt Conference opener on ESPN2 as a result of COVID-19 testing.

And oh yeah, UL coach Billy Napier and his staff spent the rest of the time trying to make the week of practice as normal as possible in arguably the most unique week in program history.

“In general, we’ve had two good days here in full pads,” Napier said. “Overall, the attitude has been good and the quality and intensity of the work has been good.”

As thrilling as the win over Iowa State was, perhaps the film study provided plenty of perspective and motivation heading into the week-two encore performance at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

“This is a team that has lots of room for improvement,” Napier said. “We still have all the issues that we’ve uncovered throughout training camp to work on.”

As historic and impressive as the upset was, it left several boxes unchecked.

Napier described the win as “non-traditional.” It leaned on “two returns and a stellar defensive performance – no turnovers, good execution in the two minute before the half and in the four-minute at the end of the game - but in general, lots of flaws on the tape that we’ve got to get fixed.”

The biggest thing that left out is the powerful running game that was the talk of the team throughout last season and the entire offseason. The Cajuns finished last season ranked third nationally in yards per carry (6.28), fourth in rushing touchdowns (42) and sixth in rushing yards per game (257.4).

It wasn’t the running game that carried the load in Iowa last Saturday as it was so many times last season. Iowa State limited the ground game to 3.4 yards per carry and 118 total, including 56 on the game’s final drive.

“Well, I think it’s a combination of both,” Napier said. “I think we can play better, but I think that we also played a front seven that I think is pretty legitimate. Size, length, production – a really good front seven and a really unique concept in terms of how they play defense.

“But I do think offensively, we weren’t satisfied with our production or precision and execution. I think we can play much better. Certainly, there’s been a buzz within our offense and staff about that.”

Moreover, the offensive line allowed three sacks. Last season, the Cajuns were tops in the Sun Belt and fifth nationally with 1.07 sacks allowed a game.

“They did a really good job on defense,” junior center Shane Vallot said of Iowa State. “They moved around a lot, which caused us to go through a little bit more than we thought. We’ve got to play better on offense going into conference play.

“We’ve just to communicate a little bit more – communicate and play a little harder, strain a little more. I think communication was a little off this game. That’s one thing we can get better on and we will.”

Iowa State played a 3-3-5 stack. Georgia State’s defense is more conventional.

“They play pretty much what our defense does ... stuff we’ve been going through all training camp,” Vallot said.

The other big area of improvement the Cajuns desire from a week ago is field goal kicking with Nate Snyder missing from 27 and 30 yards. Kenneth Almendares booted three extra points and is now in the picture.

“We’ll make that decision once we approach the game, but I’ve been pleased with what I’ve seen from both guys (in practice),” Napier said. “(Special teams) Coach (Robby) Discher and I will discuss that and make a decision as we approach the game. We typically, in those difficult situations, make those Saturday morning in the staff meeting.”

Then there’s the wide receiving corps. Sophomore Peter LeBlanc led the way with five receptions for 82 yards, including a 78-yard TD grab. But no other UL receiver had more than 22 yards.

True freshman Dontae Fleming practiced in full health this week, so should be ready to make his first collegiate start.

On the flip side, Georgia State returns four of its five most productive receivers from last year and also adds speed slot Terrance Dixon after sitting out last season.

“They’ve got kind of a basketball squad mixture of size and length and speed,” Napier said. “ Certainly was big, tall guys that present issues on the outside and some slot matchups that can give you issues. That’s certainly one that will be important in the game as we try to neutralize those receivers.”

That’s critical because the one starter not making the trip for the Cajuns due to COVID-19 testing is junior cornerback A.J. Washington. Redshirt sophomore Mekhi Garner is expected to start in that spot.

The only other known player of the nine that played last week is true freshman defensive lineman Sonny Hazard. Fortunately, sophomore Kendall Wilkerson returns for that unit, which is deep enough to handle the loss of a reserve. Also, redshirt junior Ja’Quane Nelson didn’t play last season and is back, as is starter Zi’Yon Hill.

“I was impressed,” Napier said of reserve play on line last week. “(Andre) Landry in my opinion went in there and played – he had one critical error – but overall I thought he was impressive for a guy with very little experience. He played a few snaps in the bowl game. He stepped up and really played great.

“Malcolm Rollins spelled Andre Jones in the game and did a nice job.”

Georgia State returns eight starters on both sides of the ball, but there are a few newcomers to keep an eye on.

Safety Chris Moore is a graduate transfer from Virginia. He joins redshirt freshman Antavious Lane as the two safety starters.

“They get our defense kind of set,” Ga. State coach Shawn Elliott said. “Chris has come in with a wealth of knowledge, having a number of years under his belt and game-time experience, and Lane he’s a turnover machine and a sure tackler. He’s coming back and you have to have sure tacklers back there. Those two guys have done a really good job in camp and solidified themselves to go out there and start this first ball game.”

Also, placekicker Noel Ruiz was an FCS All-American last season at North Carolina A&T.