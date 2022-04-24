BOONE, N.C. Sure an undefeated nine-game road trip would have been better, but the UL Ragin’ Cajuns achieved the next-best thing Sunday with a 10-1 win over Appalachian State.
The win gave UL an 8-1 road trip to get to 34-11 overall and 17-4 in Sun Belt play – good enough to stay in first place in the league standings.
Appalachian State dropped to 26-20 and 8-11 with the loss.
Sunday’s win also extended the Cajuns’ streak of consecutive Sun Belt series to 71. UL will next play Wednesday at home against Houston.
The recent winning formula in the circle worked again in this victory. Kandra Lamb pitched 3.1 solid innings, yielding only one run on three hits, one walk and striking out five.
But instead of riding Lamb for longer, the staff inserted Sam Landry and it worked. Landry improved to 15-3 on the season with 3.2 shutout innings, allowing two hits, two walks and striking out five.
Of course, the 10-run offensive output made the pitching work with ease. Karly Heath continued her power hitting with solo homers in the first and third innings.
Sandwiched in between those bombs was Alexa Langeliers smashing a two-run home run.
Ari Quinones, who went 3-for-4 in the game, got a stolen base to help Kayla Falterman score from third after a single in the sixth.
Langeliers added a sacrifice fly in the five-run seventh ahead of a Laney Credeur pinch-hit, two-run home run.
Stormy Kotzelnick added an RBI single in the seventh.