The UL Ragin’ Cajuns completed the clean sweep of the Sun Belt Conference tournament Saturday with a 7-1 victory over No. 3-seeded Texas State in Mobile, Alabama.
The top-seeded Cajuns improved to 45-11 with their 22nd win in 23 games. It also was the program’s fourth Sun Belt tournament title in the past five seasons.
“It’s kind of like I’m dreaming right now," freshman shortstop Alexa Langeliers said. "Just thank you, Coach (Gerry Glasco) for always having our back. No one else I’d rather play for.”
UL will await to see its NCAA regional destination when the selection show begins at 6 p.m. Sunday.
"When you know that you’ve worked so hard for something like this, you can’t help but know that you earned it," freshman first baseman Stormy Kotzelnick said. "Let’s get ready for the NCAA tournament."
UL’s offense produced a run in the first inning off of Texas State's Jessica Mullins, the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, and then exploded for six more in the top of the fifth inning.
In the first, Kotzelnick and eventual tournament MVP Raina O’Neal singled ahead of Langeliers' sacrifice fly for a quick 1-0 lead.
“I felt like we had two or three chances to grab momentum, and we didn’t get the big hit when we needed it, but I felt like our girls were really seeing the ball well," Glasco said. "I thought Stormy (Kotzelnick) had great focus today up over the top of the rise ball, got her barrel where she could drive it level, started the game off with a really good hit, and Raina followed right behind her."
It appeared the Bobcats might answer in the bottom of the inning when singles by Hannah Earls, Ciara Trahan and Sara Vanderford loaded the bases off UL starter Sam Landry with no outs.
The Cajuns quickly turned to reliever Kandra Lamb, who delivered a great escape. After Caitlyn Rogers struck out, Cat Crenek’s line drive to third was nabbed by Jourdyn Campbell, who tagged Earls for a double play.
“That was huge. Kandra Lamb, we got her in," Glasco said. "We debated who we wanted to start. We’ve got two goals there. You’ve got a really talented freshman that you want to grow up in that moment, and we had Kandra with her parents here from Australia. We wanted to start her for her parents, so I told Justin (pitching coach Justin Robichaux) to talk to them and tell me because it’s too tough a decision. Let the pitching coach make it."
Rogers got a measure of revenge in the third with a two-out RBI single to left off Lamb, which led to Landry returning to the circle.
Landry finished off the game — allowing no runs on four hits, one walk and one strikeout in 4⅓ innings — to improve to 20-3 on the season.
The Cajuns put the game away in the fifth. With one out, Kayla Falterman singled to left before Kotzelnick smashed a two-run home run to right for a 3-1 lead to chase Mullins.
“I almost like passed out. Even in my head sitting here, it was so amazing, because during that inning you could just tell that a light was really fired in the dugout and on the field for the Ragin’ Cajuns, and everybody that was wearing UL gear, they were all fired up during that inning," Kotzelnick said. "It was something that I’ll definitely remember forever.”
Glasco was ecstatic that Kotzelnick had her time to shine.
"That was a huge moment for Stormy because that’s something we’ve been working on really hard, how your approach is more important than your goal," Glasco said. "I thought her approach was phenomenal there. You find two freshmen better than these two (Kotzelnick and Langeliers), I want them. These are really good players, and we’re so lucky to have this freshman class. It’s not just the quality players they are, it’s not just how good athletes they are, it’s the hunger and desire they bring to practice every day. They want to be great."
Reliever Karsen Pierce didn’t have much success for the Bobcats in relief of Mullins. Langeliers homered to left with O’Neal on base for a 5-1 lead.
Campbell and Karly Heath added solo blasts later in the inning for a 7-1 lead.
Kotzelnick finished 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, while Langeliers collected three RBIs.
Lamb pitched 2⅔ innings, yielding one run on one hit, two walks and striking out three.
"When Kandra came in, it was phenomenal," Glasco said. "It was the opposite strike zone than she needs to be her best and she keeps us right there.
"And then when we brought Landry back in, she had time to figure it out, I had time to talk to her and make some adjustments in how she was throwing. I thought she was phenomenal the rest of the way.”