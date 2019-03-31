The adversity-filled journey for senior cornerback Kamar Greenhouse is well documented.

In fall camp as a true freshman, Greenhouse suffered a season-ending injury which forced him to redshirt his 2015 season. Midway through the 2016 season, Greenhouse’s mother, Allison, who had suffered from kidney failure, died; she was just 43 years old.

But Greenhouse has an opportunity this season. It’s an opportunity he said he is thankful for and an opportunity that isn’t lost on him on a daily basis.

“It hasn't been easy,” Greenhouse admitted. “I’m working every day. My teammates being here every day and me having faith in God and believing that every day I wake up is an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to get better. There’s an opportunity of this season. I want to ball I want to be great. I want to impact the team in anyway I can.”

Greenhouse’s role for the Ragin’ Cajuns has been mostly on special teams. He’s seen some time in the defense — significant time, in fact, last year against Appalachian State and ULM. He said he still wants to contribute in any way the coaching staff sees his value, but there’s only one goal on Greenhouse’s mind as spring practice wraps up.

“I am competing to start, he said. “Nothing less than that. I want to be opposite of whoever the other starter is. I want to contribute to the team however they want me to. I want to have an impact on special teams and on defense.”

New cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan said he sees a lot of fight in Greenhouse during spring. Morgan said Greenhouse is improving his craft every day as he realizes this is his final chance to have a lasting impact on the program.

“Kamar is an awesome kid with an awesome story,” Morgan said. “He is a fighter and he’s a smart, confident kid. He is doing a good job being a leader. This is his last year and he’s trying to pop in that role and get more reps. His role has changed. You master one job, you get more jobs. His role used to be to try and earn a spot, now he’s there. He played some before I got here, but this spring he has worked on his craft every day and controlling what he can control every day.”

When Eric Garror came in last year and received a good bit of reps at cornerback, Greenhouse said he knew that’s what was best for the team. Greenhouse said the only way to get through adversity is to remain positive and approach everything from a positive standpoint.

“I am a team player,” Greenhouse said. “I wasn't getting the job done and Eric came in and did his thing. He was balling out. It’s the best 11 on the field. I want the best 11 on the field. I had to get in the film room and learn the defense more.

"I try to take something from each cornerback. I try and implement things from everyone and put it in my game. I can’t be down on myself. I have to have a positive mindset. I know there’s a reason why I’m not starting or playing as much as I should be. I was thankful for the time I got to play last year. I came in the game and made plays. This year, it’s going to be different. I am going to be in there and do my job.”

Wide receiver Jarrod “Bam” Jackson began his career with Greenhouse in 2015. Jackson said he has watched Greenhouse grow into a a great person and said he knew Greenhouse’s time was coming.

“I told him last season his time was coming,” Jackson said. “I see the work he puts in. He’s not all talk; he puts the work in. He’s a good dude. He has grown a lot from just trying to just put the boom stick on the ball carrier, to now physically in the weight room and studying film and mastering his craft. He has grown a lot. He is going to reap a harvest when the season starts.”

Greenhouse said his spring has been great and he’s mastering the old techniques and learning new ones under Morgan. He said he is fully prepared to embrace his role on the 2019 defense.

“Personally, I am embracing the culture better this year,” Greenhouse said. “Last year, I played a little defense, and it got my feet wet as far as game speed and how fast it is. This year, I want to impact the defense and play a major role in the defense.”