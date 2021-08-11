In some ways, UL junior offensive tackle Max Mitchell came out of nowhere to become a team leader for the No. 23-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns.

As UL coach Billy Napier remembers his hurry-up first signing class after being hired in mid-December of 2017, Mitchell wasn’t highly recruited as a “late bloomer” out of Neville High in Monroe before signing with the Cajuns in February.

On the other hand, the Cajuns’ new staff saw something in Mitchell that most missed, because their expectations were extremely high from the start.

“Whenever he came in, (offensive line) coach (Rob) Sale was our coach at the time,” UL super senior guard Ken Marks said. “Coach Sale said, ‘We’re going to have a freshman playing this year.’”

For Marks and his teammates, something wasn’t adding up. Their first impressions of their new teammate didn’t match Sale’s initial assessment.

“Whenever we looked at Max, we didn’t think that,” Marks admitted. “Max was always like this clumsy guy – goofy-look guy – but when he got in and coach Sale drilled him and we got into fall camp, we were like, ‘Oh, he can actually play.’”

Mitchell played in all 14 games as a true freshman and started some of them. He's been a full-time starter since then.

Fast-forward to the start of the 2021 season, that 245-pound relative unknown high school junior offensive lineman is described by Marks as “an animal. He’s a beast – weight room, football knowledge, everything.”

And almost as important to Napier, a leader.

When it came time to determining which two players would represent UL’s program at Sun Belt media day in July, Napier selected Mitchell and defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill.

“He’s seen the good, the bad and the ugly,” Napier said of Mitchell’s career at UL thus far. “He’s worked extremely hard. He’s got a bright future.

“He has integrity. He lives life with discipline. He’s done a good job as a student, he plays with effort, he’s tough-minded and has really contributed, but more importantly, has been steady off the field.”

Running back Chris Smith certainly doesn’t question the leader Mitchell has become. He’s seen it first hand.

“He’s become a more confident guy,” Smith said. “This past summer, he stepped up more as a leader. He’s helping lead the offensive line. He’s helping team with more leadership too. We’ve had this leadership group and he’ll step up and he’ll speak.

“He tells me to pick up and get things going. He’s become more confident, more of a team leader. I’m really proud of him. I hope he just keeps it up.”

In his fourth year on UL’s campus, it would seem like everything would be route for Mitchell at this point.

Not so.

The last year or so has been filled with dramatic shifts in his routine.

First, there was the pandemic offseason of 2020 that shook even the most talented, experienced players on the roster.

“It wasn’t fun,” said Mitchell, who now stands 6-6 and 305 pounds. “It wasn’t fun. I can tell you that.

“I felt like we were sleep-walking most of the season really.”

Now coming into this season, Sale, who also graduated from Neville High, left UL’s program as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the NFL. Now four years into his college career, Mitchell’s got two new offensive line coaches in Jeff Norrid and Darnell Stapleton.

“It’s very different,” Mitchell said. “With coach Sale leaving, he’s been there since my freshman year. He recruited me. Him being from Monroe, we had a little bond there.

“I saw it as an opportunity to get a different coaches point of view on things. I’m just trying to embrace whatever they bring to the table. I think we’ve enjoyed it, just getting a different point of view.”

After earning second-team all-Sun Belt recognition a year ago, Mitchell is looking forward to an even more accomplished second junior campaign, both for him and the offensive line as a whole.

“There’s always room for improvement with the offensive line,” Mitchell said. “It’s is a skill, it’s an art. You’ve got to continuously work it. With our returning starters and the experience we have, I think the sky’s the limit. We’ve got a great room full of chemistry. We’re al excited to be able to play another year. We’re grateful for that.

"Coaching the young guys makes us better too. It makes us focus on our craft a little more.”

Napier certainly doesn’t see any reason Mitchell won’t continue to improve.

“Max has played a lot of football,” he said. “He’s worked hard in the weight room, he’s worked hard at nutrition. He’s got some position flexibility. He’s played guard and both tackles for us. To have the intelligence to do that and certainly the unselfish approach and character to do that is impressive.

“His play speaks for itself. He’ll play at the next level.”