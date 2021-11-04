1 Joe Charles
F (6-7, 195, Fr.) CARENCRO
Despite opting out of his senior season at Carencro, Charles hasn’t wasted any time impressing UL’s coaching staff with good hands and ability to score.
2 Michael Thomas
G (6-1, 160, Fr.) LAKE CHARLES
Second year in UL’s program and got some playing time last season. With the additions to this year’s roster, Thomas figures to provide ball-handling depth.
3 Trajan Wesley
G (5-9, 165, Jr.) NAVASOTA, TEXAS
Seasoned ball handler and floor leader for the Cajuns, who could play huge role on squad this season, if he can bounce back from two straight seasons of injury issues.
4 Kobe Julien
F (6-6, 215, R-Fr.) BATON ROUGE
Potential to be UL’s best player due to his aggressive all-around skills, but only played four games last season after essentially missing two years with a knee injuries.
5 Jalen Dalcourt
G (6-1, 160, Jr.) LAFAYETTE
Transfer from San Jose State, this former Mighty Lion brings the ability to score off the bench for the Cajuns in various ways, but especially behind the 3-point line.
10 Theo Akwuba
C (6-11, 225, Jr.) MONTGOMERY, ALA.
Coming off a huge first transfer season as the Sun Belt’s Defensive Player of the Year with 68 blocks and also made impact offensively with 11.3 points and 9.3 rebounds a game.
11 Durey Cadwell
G (6-5, 185, Soph.) HOUSTON
Hoping to hit the floor for the Cajuns this season after two straight years filled with injuries. Could provide steady defense and rebounding – an old-school glue player.
13 Greg Williams
G (6-3, 205, Jr.) LAFAYETTE
St. John’s transfer coming home to provide floor leadership as one of the team’s primary ball handlers, as well as 3-point shooting and defense to the lineup.
21 Jordan Brown
F (6-11, 225, Soph.) ROSEVILLE, CALIF.
Arizona transfer whose father Dion was a star power forward in early 80s for Cajuns. Brown was Pac-12’s Sixth Man of the Year last season with talent to score, rebound and defend.
22 Kentrell Garnett
G (6-1, 165, Fr.) DONALDSONVILLE
Came to the Cajuns a walk-on to help fill out a roster, but Garnett has made enough of an impact to earn playing time. One of team’s best shooters this summer.
23 Dou Gueye
F (6-9, 220, Sr.) DAKAR, SENEGAL
Back for another season at UL, Gueye brings high energy at 8.2 rebounds a game and top-notch defensive play. He also added 9.9 points a game offensively last season.
25 Antwann Jones
G (6-6, 220, Soph.) ORLANDO, FLA.
Transfer from Creighton after originally signing with Memphis, Jones played in 30 games with the Blue Jays last season, averaging 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds a game.
35 Isaiah Richards
F (6-10, 225, Fr.) BROOKLYN, N.Y.
Second season helping out in the frontcourt for the Cajuns, showing the ability to rebound and defense off the bench with improving offensive skills as well.
40 Carter Domingue
G (6-2, 205, Fr.) LAFAYETTE
Walk-on addition from St. Thomas More, who comes to the Cajuns used to winning championships and with the ability to shoot the 3-pointer and defend off the bench.
41 Brayan Au
G (6-4, 190, Jr.) NUEVO CASAS GRANDES, MEXICO
First season with the Cajuns last year was cut short by injuries and he’s still battling them. When healthy, provides floor leadership and ability to score from the perimeter.
55 Ty Harper
G (6-3, 175, Fr.) NORCROSS, GA.
Joining the Cajuns in mid stream last season and was thrown into the fire due to some depth issues at the time. Super aggressive performer with ability to attack the lane.
COACH
Bob Marlin, 12th season