Like nearly every team nationally, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns enjoyed a bit of a holiday break from competition.
Unlike most, however, that break goes all the way back to a Dec. 14 road loss to Houston.
Coach Bob Marlin’s Ragin’ Cajuns return to play even farther away from home with a 5:30 p.m. central Sun Belt-opening showdown at Appalachian State on Thursday.
“Everybody’s in the same boat nationwide … shut down for a minimum of three days,” Marlin said. “We had more time to recover and we needed that after that Houston game, because we got beat up pretty good in the Houston game physically.”
Unfortunately, the injury report indeed remains the top news item for the Cajuns (5-5) heading to Thursday’s showdown with the Mountaineers (6-7).
Theo Akwuba, who has missed four straight games with a foot injury, has been cleared to play, as has reserve point guard Michael Thomas after missing four games as well.
Unfortunately, point guard Brayan Au practiced Sunday, but suffered a setback for Monday’s practice and his status is uncertain for this weekend’s games.
The Cajuns will play at Coastal Carolina at 1 p.m. Saturday to finish out the opening weekend.
Moreover, redshirt freshman guard Kobe Julien has been cleared to play after getting his tonsils removed on Dec. 15. Marlin said he’s practiced full this week.
“He’s building up each day, like Theo,” Marlin said of Julien. “He’s ready for the conference. I think our entire team is.”
Also, junior transfer guard Greg Williams, who has been battling a nagging back injury, has also practiced well after the break, according to Marlin.
“We expect a lot out of Kobe and Greg,” Marlin said. “Those are two guys that need to step up. We expect more out of those guys and so do they.”
Julien has been limited to 36.9% shooting from the field and 58.3% from the line while battling his illness.
Williams is only shooting 35.2% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point land.
UL’s hottest perimeter shooting continues to be Kentrell Garnett at 53.1% behind the arc for the season.
“He has done a tremendous job,” Marlin said of Garnett. “It doesn’t surprise us at all. We see him do it after practice every day. He stays and shoots hundreds of shots.
“He shoots every day. He works on it and he’s gotten where we can get it off quicker. He’s stronger and older. Even being small in stature, he’s gotten a little bit bigger and stronger on defense.”
The Mountaineers, who lost to Duke and North Carolina in their last two games, are all about shooting the 3. In fact, App has attempted 103 more 3-pointers than the Cajuns. But last year’s Sun Belt Tournament MVP Michael Almonacy is down to 31.0%, Justin Forrest a really low 19.4% and Adrian Delph is the hottest one at 38.1%.
Defending the 3 has been a longtime strength of the Cajuns and really has of late, limiting Houston and Louisiana Tech to a combined 6-for-42 shooting over the last two games.
“Statistically, they’re thinking they’ve got an advantage on the perimeter, starting those three guards,” Marlin said. “If Kobe and Greg play well along with Kentrell, we’ve got to be able to shut those guys down some and take away the 3-point shot and make them shoot a poor percentage.”
Of course, Marlin reminds none of those statistics to date matter once the Sun Belt games are tipped off Thursday.
"Everybody's 0-for-0 now," he said. "Those are the stats that count."