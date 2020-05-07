It’s pretty unusual to issue a verbal commitment to a football program without even visiting the campus.

But in these unprecedented times, Ridgeland High of Mississippi quarterback Zy McDonald decided he didn’t want to wait.

So conversations with members of the UL coaching staff and videos of the school’s facilities proved good enough for McDonald to pledge his intentions to the Ragin’ Cajuns.

+2 UL commitment Key'Savalyn Barnes overcame tragic junior season to catch Cajuns' eye The UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ first verbal commitment for the 2021 recruiting class was Logansport cornerback Key’Savalyn Barnes last month.

“It (recruiting) has been pretty fun,” said McDonald, who was also offered by Army, Navy and Jackson State. “It was a little stressful at times, but overall, it’s been pretty fun. I talked to my parents about it and there was a little uncertainty. All the schools that offered me I haven’t been able to visit.

“I considered waiting at first. Before the coronavirus, I was going to wait, but then it happened, so I just decided to get it done as soon as possible.”

One of the factors that swayed McDonald was how UL’s staff wooed him.

“Over the phone, I liked the conversations I’ve had,” McDonald said. “It’s not just one coach recruiting me. It’s multiple coaches from the school. I like that a lot. I just feel like I can do very well in that system.”

Simply put, McDonald appears in many ways to be the right-handed version of UL’s current record-breaking senior quarterback Levi Lewis.

Lewis is listed at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds. McDonald is 5-10 and 185.

Both stand out in the classroom. Both leadership styles are centered around a determined work ethic and film study.

Even their statistics were similar a year ago. Lewis broke the school record with 3,050 yards passing and 26 touchdowns, while McDonald led his team to the state playoffs for the first time in six years by throwing for 3,200 yards and 25 scores.

The big difference is McDonald is right-handed.

See Lewis shining for the Cajuns encouraged McDonald.

“It played a little bit of a role,” McDonald said. “I was kind of exciting that he was close to my size and the things that he did and how Louisiana helped him improve, that played a big role too.”

McDonald's former coach David White is pleased over McDonald’s choice of the Cajuns.

“That was a big confidence building for Zy,” White said. “They had a guy at quarterback with similar measurables having that kind of success. It’s not about being able to do everything. It’s about doing what the coach asks you and using your abilities.

“He’s an electric player and he’s a competitor. I think his future is really bright because he’s a heck of a kid.”

White said he constantly encouraged McDonald not to be discouraged by size.

“I know a lot of coaches want to look at the measureables — a 6-2 quarterback and a 6-3 wide receiver,” White said. “But I know he can run, I know he can throw the ball better than the majority of the kids and at the same time, you know throw for that many yards and run for that many if you’re not a good quarterback.

“That’s what I kept trying to tell Zy. You don’t throw for almost 8,000 yards in high school football if you can’t throw the ball.”

In his only season as McDonald’s head coach, White’s staff set up his quarterback to run more.

“He’s definitely a dual threat guy,” White said. “This year, we put him in a position to use his strengths a little bit more to stress the defenses. He rushed for a lot of touchdowns and a lot of yards, over 600 yards, and he probably left a lot on the field.

“So he presents that dual threat, but his arm is really, really live. It’s really strong. He can throw that 12 to 15-yard comeback on the back side like nothing. He can also get back and quick 5 or a quick 3 and throw that thing in there.”

McDonald said he’s friends with UL defensive end signee from the 2020 class, Jordan Lawson from Brandon, Mississippi.

“Zy is a student of the game,” White said. “He led the team in the amount of hours he spent on Hudl and studied. He made tremendous progress in understanding what the defenses are doing and why they’re doing it.”

Like many high school players, McDonald’s leadership style is by example.

“Top guy as a leader,” White explained. “He’s not a guy with the pompoms. He’s not going to out-cheerlead anybody, but he works hard. He’s early and he’s the last guy off the field. His dad works him out quite a bit as well.

“Great leader, great grades in the classroom. He does it by working hard and doing what he’s supposed to do. He puts a lot of pressure on himself to be really good, because he wants to be great.”