At first glance, the biggest question marks for the high-flying UL Ragin’ Cajuns can be found on special teams.

The first one was the issues with field goal kicking. Senior Stevie Artigue only made one of their first five attempts. Consequently, UL coach Billy Napier and special teams coordinator Matt Powledge elected to split extra point duties between Artigue and redshirt freshman Kenny Almendares at Georgia Southern.

Artigue made two extra points and a 25-yard field goal, while Almendares made two extra points, missed one and struggled for the first time on kickoffs.

“I think the kicker question is a great question, and I think we’ll just continue to evaluate that,” Napier said. “I think it’s to be determined based off of practice, production, certainly both guys did a little bit of good and a little bit of bad the other day. I think we just got to continue to evaluate and come up with the best solutions that we can.”

Then there’s the punt return game. Sophomore Eric Garror fumbled two punts in Statesboro to keep the Eagles in the game until late in the fourth quarter.

“The first incident that he had Saturday was a missed alignment issue,” Napier explained. “A guy was aligned six yards too deep not only vertically but also horizontally - didn’t adjust to gunners over.”

For now, however, Napier said he’s sticking with Garror in that role.

“I also think that Eric’s had tremendous success so far this year as well,” Napier said. “He’s very capable, and you could see he made a great decision later in the game, the one hopper that he fielded and he got a 12-yard return which was a big deal.

“So he’s a competent player and a guy that we’ve got all the trust in the world in so we’ll stay with Eric and certainly the kicker deal is to be determined.”

Chemistry, resolve strong

Building depth on rosters is one thing, but being successful in that area doesn’t always guarantee good team chemistry and good team leadership.

Through five games so far this season, UL coach Billy Napier is more convinced than ever his Ragin’ Cajuns are in a good place in both categories.

“Overall, what I think we found out about our team is we’re made of the right stuff,” Napier said. “We made plays at critical times. The chemistry of the team and the togetherness of the team showed up. Even though we probably could have got that game under control a little quicker. I think the back and forth third and fourth quarters created opportunities for our guys to really kind of galvanize, truth be known, and I think you could sense that in the locker room after the game.”

Just like the Ohio road win, last Saturday’s winning performance at Georgia Southern reinforced to Napier that his team doesn’t mean the red-carpet treatment to win games.

There were frustrations and avenues to fail, but his team chose a different route.

“I would say that was the theme of the night – the critical response,” Napier said. “We’d make a mistake and then we’d respond. It was very much a team win.”

Time for a bye?

Sometimes it’s a clear-cut answer, especially if a team is decimated by injuries.

Other times, it’s purely a matter of preference. But if you count UL not playing until next Wednesday as a bye, does it actually come at a good time for the Cajuns?

“I think it does come at a good time,” UL senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux offered. “Sometimes you get nicks and bruises and sometimes you have to get them healed up.”

As usual, Napier’s response was very pragmatic.

“I think that both teams have equal amount of time to prepare,” Napier said. “We view it as an opportunity, and certainly we’ll take a couple extra days to prepare for a really good team and we’re going to need that extra time.

“You’re going to get basically a couple of extra practices on the opponent, we’re going to try to take advantage of the extra time as much as we can, we also have fall break on Thursday and Friday of this week so there’s no classes. We’re able to create a schedule that fits not only playing on Wednesday night but also giving our players a little bit of a mental break there on Friday.”

Beware of Thomas

For at least the third time this season, UL’s defense will be facing an offense with a playmaker at quarterback.

Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas has been emerged as a dual threat behind center.

“He can get loose on you on the ground,” Napier said. “The guy can scramble, he can extend the plays, and in the zone read, he’s got enough finishing speed to where he can go the distance. “The guy’s not only an effective passer, I think he’s improved as a passer in particular this year so far, the numbers would reflect that.”

As a passer, Thomas is 69-of-96 passing for 802 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. As a rusher, he’s got 103 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.