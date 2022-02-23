So far, so good for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team against its daunting schedule with a 3-1 record after Tuesday’s 6-5 walk-off win in the bottom of the 10th over Southeastern Louisiana.
Coach Matt Deggs’ club now hits the road for the first time to face more top-notch competition in the Korbach Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
“It’s more of an opportunity than it is a challenge,” Deggs said of the tournament. “Great opportunity for us to go test ourselves and put ourselves in position to win. I think that’s the most important thing, we’re showing up to win.”
With the weather expected to be cold all weekend, the starting times were moved up an hour Friday and Saturday and two hours Sunday. The Cajuns will take on No. 5 Stanford at noon Friday, Indiana at 11 a.m. Saturday and No. 23 Arkansas at 4 p.m. Sunday.
UL enters the event at 3-1 after beating UC-Irvine in two of three games over the weekend, as well as the momentum from the program’s first walk-off hit in three seasons Tuesday.
“It’s a confidence-driven game,” Deggs said. "It’s a momentum-driven game. Somehow these guys find a way no matter how it’s going to keep pushing it back to our side. It was a dogfight (vs. SLU on Tuesday). Those guys gave us everything we wanted. We’ll carry some confidence.”
Despite the encouraging start, there's plenty to work on. For example, UL’s pitching staff hit seven batters Tuesday.
“We still have a lot to clean up if we want to play at a high, high level," Deggs said. "We’ve got to get better. If we want to play on the big stage, we’ve got to get better.”
Stanford also enters the tournament 3-1 after beating Cal State Fullerton two of three and then Santa Clara. The Cardinal was outhit 16-4 in its one loss after collecting two hits in a season-opening 1-0 win.
Earlier this week, Deggs hinted at 6-foot-6 sophomore right-hander Tommy Ray starting this game after an encouraging first outing in relief against UC-Irvine.
“Ray’s going to be 89, 90, 91, 92, maybe up to 93,” Deggs said. “It’s got a little sink to it. He’s 6-6, so it’s at an angle. But the slider’s really come on and the changeup is good. That’s three pitches for strikes.”
Indiana is off to an 0-3 start after getting swept at Clemson last weekend. Arkansas is 2-1, losing to Illinois State 3-2 in the opener before bouncing back with 5-1 and 4-2 wins.
C.J. Willis, who delivered the walk-off RBI double Tuesday, said the Cajuns will have the right mental approach for the weekend.
“Just stay the same people,” he said. “Come out to practice and keep the same routine, nothing changes. We just go on the road to play a different baseball team at a different place.
“We’re still not great. We didn’t prove nothing. We’re only four games in. We’ve got a long season to go. We just have to keep pushing.”
The first four games have reinforced the encouraging signs from the fall.
“It feels great,” Willis said. “Everybody’s committed to this team. Everybody’s doing their job, doing their role. Everybody knows what they’re supposed to be doing. I just love this team. It’s fun. It’s really fun.”
Connor Kimple has been UL’s hottest hitter early on at .429 with three homers and six RBIs, followed by Willis at .375 with two doubles and two RBIs. Carson Roccaforte has been hitting in clutch situations at .286 with a double, a homer and six RBIs in four games.
“We’re ready for the competition,” Willis said. “I think this team is ready. We’ve been preparing since August 21. We’re ready for these big moments. We just need to stay within ourselves, not get too big and play our game … and we’ll be ready.”