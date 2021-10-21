JONESBORO, Ark. When kick returner Chris Smith let a kickoff seemingly headed for the sidelines land on the turf, it looked like it could end in a nightmare for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
Arkansas State had just taken a 7-0 lead and suddenly UL’s offense had the ball at its 1.
Instead, freshman running back Montrell Johnson turned it into an historic opportunity with a school-record, 99-yard touchdown run to tie the game.
“And really for 4 (Johnson) to outrun them,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “He kind of pulled away a little bit. That’s a true freshman. That’s a guy we worked hard to recruit and closed it right before signing day. He’s not only a talented player, but he’s a good teammate, really smart, bright kid. He’s been humble and he works hard in practice the right way.”
Johnson used that run to finish with a career-high 150 yards and two scores on 17 carries.
Nobody felt more relieved by Johnson’s race to glory than Smith.
“I was praising him,” Smith said. “I told him before he went out there, I said, ‘I need you right here.’ He bailed me out. He got me out of that situation. I’m really proud of that kid. He’s growing. He’s continuing to learn more of the playbook and how to run more physically. He’s going to be a heck of a runner.”
Ball handling issues
The offense and special teams combined to fumble the ball four times – fortunately only losing one – and quarterback Levi Lewis threw one interception.
That’s a lot of potential disasters that was somehow overcome by rushing for 424 yards in Thursday’s win.
Consequently, when the offense took over the ball for the last drive at its own 6 with 10:26 left, ball security was a major topic of conversation. .
“We had a lot of opportunities on that drive to huddle on that sideline,” Napier said. “We’re always coaching. We really tried to stress it the entire game to be honest with you, but specially with the situational football there, knowing they’re going to be trying to rake it out, punch it out.”
The one lost fumble was by Chris Smith at midfield to set up an Arkansas State touchdown for a 24-21 lead with 9:05 left in the third.
“We need to use crossbar fundamentals,” Napier said. “The one Chris put on the ground, he had the ball low, wrist below the elbow in traffic – basic fundamentals. It’s part of it and hopefully we’ll learn from that and use the correct technique next time.”
Penalties painful
It wasn’t that the Cajuns got a ton of penalties, but had four costly ones.
A 15-yard horse collar flag on Lorenzo McCaskill followed a defensive pass interference flag to set up the Red Wolves’ 32-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead late in the first half.
In the first drive of the game, McCaskill was flagged for roughing the passer, although the defense ended up forcing a turnover on downs at midfield to end that drive.
Earlier in the second quarter, a defensive holding penalty aided Arkansas State’s lone touchdown drive of the first half.
It continued in the second half with a critical illegal hands to the face flag for another first down. In all, Arkansas State had six first downs by penalty.
“I’m talking about third-and-longs,” Napier said. “We’re talking about we’re off the field. I’d be anxious to see some of those. I didn’t get necessarily good viewpoints. I didn’t have a great vision on some of those calls. We got to get that cleaned up. The turnovers, the penalties … those are the things I’m going to be hammering away at when we get back together with that team.
“But I’m always very proud of the poise and the ability to continue to compete and play and to show that mental toughness to stick together.”
Critical stop
UL’s defense didn’t have its best game of the season, giving up 22 first downs and 413 total yards.
But perhaps the most unsung stop of the game came in the third quarter when Levi Lewis threw an interception that was returned 36 yards to the UL 30 by cornerback Kenneth Harris.
What followed, however, might have been the turning point in the win for the Cajuns. Instead of allowing the Red Wolves to punch it in with a 24-21 lead already under their belts, UL’s defense forced Arkansas State to settle for a 32-yard field goal and a 27-21 lead.
“No doubt, I think that was probably the biggest turn of events in the game,” Napier said. “We turn it over. They get it on a short field now and we go out there and put the fire out and force a field goal. That kept it within range. That kept it a one-score game.”