The UL Ragin’ Cajuns were picked to win the Sun Belt West Division title for the fifth straight season, according to a vote of the league’s coaches.
In fact, Sun Belt coaches actually forecasted a rematch of last year’s Sun Belt championship game with Appalachian State earning the nod as the preseason East Division champions.
The Cajuns received 12 of the 14 first-place votes in the West, while the Mountaineers collected 10 first-place votes in the East race.
UL defeated Appalachian State 24-16 in the Sun Belt championship game in Lafayette last season.
Ironically, though, neither the Cajuns or the Mountaineers earned top individual honors on the all-Sun Belt preseason team, also announced Monday, a day before the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days held at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans.
Coastal Carolina, picked to finish second in the East, was recognized with both of those honors. Quarterback Grayson McCall is the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year with teammate Josaiah Stewart the Defensive Player of the Year.
McCall threw for 2,873 yards and completed 73 percent of his passes for 27 touchdowns and only three interceptions last season. He also ran for 290 yards and four more scores.
Stewart – a sophomore defensive lineman – collected 43 tackles, 13 sacks and forced three fumbles last season.
The Cajuns placed four players on the first time, led by two senior defensive standouts in lineman Zi’Yon Hill-Green and cornerback Eric Garror.
Hill-Green finished with 59 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries last season, while Garror collected 23 tackles, seven breakups and two interceptions.
The other two UL first-team honorees came on special teams with punter Rhys Byrns and all-purpose Chris Smith. Byrns averaged 46.3 yards a punt, while Smith averaged 20.9 yards a kickoff returns and rushed for 844 yards with eight touchdowns.
There weren’t any UL offensive players on the first or second team, however.
The only other Cajun recognized was second-team defensive lineman Andre Jones, who contributed 60 tackles, six sacks, four breakups, five QB hurries, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and blocked a kick last season.
The Troy Trojans actually had the most first-team selections with five, despite being picked to finish third in the West race.
Appalachian State, which had six second-team selections, and Georgia State led the league with eight overall honorees.
The Cajuns won't be playing Appalachian State or Coastal Carolina this season. On paper, UL's toughest challenge will be a Wednesday, Oct. 12 road trip to Marshall, which lost to UL in the New Orleans Bowl last summer.
South Alabama, picked second in the West, will visit Cajun Field on Oct. 1.
2022 Sun Belt Poll
East Division
1. Appalachian State (10) 94
2. Coastal Carolina (2) 77
3. Georgia State (1) 68
4. Marshall 62
5. Georgia Southern (1) 35
6. James Madison 31
7. Old Dominion 25
West Division
1. Louisiana (10) 94
2. South Alabama (2) 79
3. Troy 76
4. Texas State 41
5. Southern Miss 40
6. Arkansas State 37
7. ULM 24
2022 All-Sun Belt team
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, RS-Jr.
RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall, RS-So.
RB Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State, RS-Jr.
OL Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina, Jr.
OL Dalton Cooper, Texas State, So.
OL Austin Stidham, Troy, Sr.
OL Malik Sumter, Georgia State, RS-Sr.
OL Cooper Hodges, Appalachian State, RS-Jr.
TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion, RS-Jr.
WR Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion, Jr.
WR Kris Thornton, James Madison, RS-Sr.
WR Tez Johnson, Troy, So.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina, So.
DL Javon Solomon, Troy, So.
DL Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Louisiana, RS-Sr.
DL Will Choloh, Troy, Sr.
LB Carlton Martial, Troy, Sr.
LB Blake Carroll, Georgia State, Sr.
LB Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State, RS-Sr.
DB Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama, Sr.
DB D’Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina, Sr.
DB Antavious Lane, Georgia State, RS-Jr.
DB Eric Garror, Louisiana, Sr, Sr.
DB Keith Gallmon Jr., South Alabama, Sr.
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Seth Keller, Texas State, Jr.
P Rhys Byrns, Louisiana, Sr.
RS Johnnie Lang, Arkansas State, RS-Sr.
AP Chris Smith, Louisiana, RS-Jr.
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB Chase Brice, Appalachian State, RS-Sr.
RB Nate Noel, Appalachian State, So.
RB Tucker Gregg, Georgia State, Sr.
OL Travis Glover, Georgia State, RS-Sr.
OL Kyle Hergel, Texas State, Jr.
OL Damion Daley, Appalachian State, RS-Jr.
OL Pat Bartlett, Georgia State, RS-Sr.
OL Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion, RS-Jr.
TE Aubry Payne, Georgia State, RS-Sr
WR Te’Vailance Hunt, Arkansas State, Sr.
WR Jalen Wayne, South Alabama, Sr.
WR Boogie Knight, ULM, Sr.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Richard Jibunor, Troy, Jr.
DL Thomas Gore, Georgia State, RS-Jr.
DL Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina, RS-Sr.
DL Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern, Sr.
LB Nick Hampton, Appalachian State, RS-Jr.
LB Abraham Beauplan, Marshall, RS-Sr.
LB Andre Jones, Louisiana, RS-Sr.
LB Trey Cobb, Appalachian State, Sr.
DB Steven Jones Jr., Appalachian State, RS-Sr.
DB Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern, RS-Jr.
DB Steven Gilmore, Marshall, Sr.
DB TJ Harris, Troy, Sr.
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Calum Sutherland, ULM, Sr.
P Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern, RS-Sr.
RS Camron Harrell, Southern Miss, Sr.
AP Amare Jones, Georgia Southern, Sr.