When you lose one of your best players for a game, filling his shoes can be tough.

Most think of Percy Butler as a playmaking safety and he is.

But UL punter Rhys Byrns described his “shock” upon learning of Butler’s absence due to his skills as a gunner on the punt team.

The fact that UL’s secondary still shined – to the point of clinching the win with interceptions by Cameron Solomon and Bralen Trahan – is no accident. It wasn’t just luck.

It all goes into the master plan by UL’s staff to constantly play as many players as possible … just in case.

“Bralen and Kam (Pedescleaux) stepped up. We play six guys in that room,” Napier said. “Some of that experience paid off tonight. We’ve got a lot of confidence in our two deep on defense. It’s an approach we believe in. We play a lot of players. We try to play as many people as possible. If they’re good to play and they can contribute to the team – two-deep on both sides of the ball - and a lot of players on special teams.”

Ja’len Johnson contributed five tackles, Trahan had four with three breakups, an interception and a hurry, Solomon had two stops and an interception and Patrick Mensah added a tackle.

“I just think that at this level, the more people that you have on the bus heading to the stadium that are going to play and going to contribute, the better morale, the better energy and the better buy-in you get from the team,” Napier said. “So we try to create as many roles as possible. Those guys roles were bigger tonight because of Percy’s absence.”

Penalties big again

Coming into Friday’s game, the Cajuns hadn’t been penalized much – 18 times to be exact – while the UAB Blazers had suffered 45 flags in five games.

It was more of the same during UL’s 24-20 on Friday. The Cajuns certainly got more than usual with six flags for 52 yards.

But the Blazers continued to be heavily-penalized with 10 flags for 90 yards.

“We’d like to think that we’ve got a disciplined team,” Napier said. “I still think we get a little emotional at time, but I’m willing to live with some of that. I think there’s a fine line in there. I’d rather be saying, ‘Whoa’ than ‘sick em’, if that makes sense.

“We can live with the competitive penalties. The ones I’m not going to tolerate are the undisciplined penalties. We still had a handful of those tonight. We need to eliminate those.”

Pushing the pile

If the Cajuns had lost to UAB on Friday, the play would have been high on the Blazers’ highlight film.

Facing a first-and-25 from the Cajuns’ 31, the Blazers got a 17-yard completion to Hayden Pittman. It was a play where his offensive lineman pushed the pile a long way to get to 17.

Then to make matters worse, the Cajuns were called for unnecessary roughness on the play to get UAB to the 7. Three plays later, Spencer Brown made it 20-10 UAB with 3:40 left in the third with a 1-yard touchdown run.

As unfortunate as the play was at the time, Napier said he was fine with UAB’s execution on the play.

“I think it’s part o the game,” Napier said. “I think a big part of emphasis for us on defense has been, we need to get more bodies to knock back … we need to push the pile. We need to rally and clean up the pile a little bit better. There’s no question that’s an area of our team that we’ve been working at and it’s still showing up.

“We need to a better job at the point of attack of knocking the ball carrier back. They did a nice job. You’ve got to give them credit.”

Some success for WRs

The Blazers’ defense entered the game No. 3 nationally in pass defense.

At the end of the first half, the Cajuns only had 28 passing yards.

But in the second half, true freshman Kyren Lacy began to get noticed with 25-yard catch to set up Jalen Williams’ 23-yarder to cut the lead to 20-17. Lacy then added a 20-yard grab during the Cajuns’ eventual game-winning drive.

“Yeah we did,” Napier said of the passing game’s success in second half. “We didn’t throw it probably enough in the first half. We were still feeling out kind of where they were headed and how they were playing us. There’s no doubt, Kyren gets better every week. The more he plays, the more comfortable he gets, the more he matures as a competitor, I think that’s part of the deal here. We’ve got some young guys … that’s his fifth college game.

“I think those guys will continue to get better.”