After a frustrating first half, guards Cedric Russell and P. J. Hardy weren’t ready to let their UL basketball season end.
The duo combined for 32 points in the second half Wednesday night, and the Ragin’ Cajuns rode that burst to a comeback 77-74 win over Arkansas State in what amounted to a must win for UL’s postseason chances.
The Cajuns (12-17, 7-11) trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half and 37-25 at halftime before Russell and Hardy heated up. Hardy hit four of his career-high six three-pointers in the second half and Russell, who was held to three points in the first half, scored eight points in the second half’s first four and a half minutes.
Russell then nailed a deep three-pointer at the top of the key with 41 seconds left, giving the Cajuns the lead for good at 73-71, after missing six in a row outside the arc.
“That one was just muscle memory,” Russell said of the clutch three-pointer. “They kept backing up, and I was working on that shot just a couple of hours ago.”
The win keeps the Cajuns alive for both a berth in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, which begins in 10 days, and for a host spot in the tournament’s first round. UL entered the game in 10th place in the standings but in effect swapped places with the Red Wolves (15-15, 8-11) in the standings.
A win in either Saturday’s road game at league-leading Little Rock or in Tuesday’s home finale against Coastal Carolina would lock up a tournament berth for the Cajuns and give them a major leg up toward the eight-seeded spot that would provide a home game in the first round scheduled for March 7.
“A character win for our ball club,” said Cajun coach Bob Marlin. “We limped in at halftime down 12, but we came back and played with some heart and played with a lot of character. Every game’s a must-win for us to get a home game now, and we really needed this one.”
The clutch win wasn’t assured until ASU leading scorers Caleb Fields and Marquis Eaton both missed three-pointers in the final five seconds. Russell’s two free throws with 0:18 left gave the Cajuns the final margin, and Fields, who had eight first-half points but was scoreless from the field after halftime, missed a long three.
Antwon Jackson got an offensive rebound and kicked it out to Eaton, who torched the Cajuns for 28 points including 19 in the second half. But Eaton’s trey at the horn bounced off the iron.
“They hadn’t made many threes (ASU was 3-of-15 for the game), so when I saw Fields miss I thought Jackson was going to go back up with it and we were going to be able to make free throws to win. But then I saw who he passed it out to, and it was, uh oh.”
Eaton’s two free throws had cut the difference to 75-74 with 19 seconds left before Russell was fouled and hit what became the clinching free throws.
Hardy’s four treys in the second half included a final one with 2:29 left that snapped the final tie at 65-all. At that point, the senior was 6-of-11 from three-point range and had 19 points, but the rest of the Cajuns were 1-for-16 outside the arc.
That was before Russell’s final trey, his biggest shot in a 22-point performance.
“They’ve worked hard on their shot,” Marlin said of the two guards. “Cedric was feeling it late, he made some tough layups, he shared the ball, had five assists, and really did a nice job. P. J. shot it well much of the night. He took a couple of ill-advised ones, but he had already made a lot and he was trying to win the game for us.”
Winning didn’t look likely through much of the first half when the Red Wolves jumped to as much as a 14-point lead. A-State hit 14-of-26 first-half shots while the ice-cold Cajuns were only 9-of-35 from the field and made only three of 17 three-point attempts.
“Soon as we hit the locker room at halftime, that’s what we were talking about, that it had a lid on it,” Russell said. “They weren’t falling, layups, threes, nothing. We just had to make them go in.”
“I expected us to come out with confidence,” said Hardy, the only senior seeing significant playing time, “and once we did that we were able to knock them down when we needed them.”
The Cajuns made seven of their first 11 shots after halftime to make it close, and a 14-2 run midway through the half brought UL back from a 48-40 deficit to a 54-50 lead, one that was provided by a Russell steal that set up Mylik Wilson’s transition dunk.
“We didn’t share the ball the first half,” said Marlin, who only had nine available players and played eight. “I thought we did much better in the second half. A lot of guys turned it around for us, and we needed every one of them.