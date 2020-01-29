Going into the Jan. 29, 2018 game at Southeastern, things were going pretty well for UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin.

His Ragin’ Cajuns were 8-4 with two of those losses coming to Tennessee and Kansas, and his team was rounding into form to defend his school-record, 27-win league championship crown from the season before.

Naturally no one had any idea the series of events Marlin and the university’s athletic department were about to endure over the next year.

These days, Marlin’s Ragin’ Cajuns are attempting to overcome a rough start in league play. Dou Gueye's dramatic 3-pointer provided a much-needed jolt to the season with a 66-65 road win over UTA to get to 9-13, 4-7 heading into Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. road game at Texas State in a season filled with injuries.

Despite a two-game winning streak, it will still require a hefty late-season surge to keep Marlin from his third losing season in a decade as UL’s coach and fifth in 23 years as a Division I head coach.

Yet somehow, the 60-year-old coach has maintained his sanity.

“It’s never happened before, but I think I’ve handled it pretty well,” Marlin said. “I’m more mature.”

Sure, he still fusses at officials from time to time, but he hasn’t been thrown out of any games so far this season. For that matter, he hasn't even gotten a technical foul.

He hasn’t angrily stormed out of any press conferences.

It’s been a basketball season like no other in his career at the end of a calendar year like no other for UL’s athletic department as a whole.

“A lot of people don’t know the things he’s gone through personally,” said Jennifer Marlin, his wife of eight years.

In many ways, the trouble all began that night in Hammond when senior transfer Malik Marquetti suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Then after a Jan. 2 practice to prepare for the next day's Sun Belt opener against Arkansas State, Marlin is told he needs to contact his wife, who had been calling him non-stop during the practice to no avail and had driven herself to the heart hospital.

For the record, the Cajuns’ first try without Marquetti didn’t go well in a 94-83 home loss Thursday.

The next day, Jenny’s blood pressure is “off the charts,” so the decision was made for Marlin to miss Saturday’s game against Little Rock.

“He was scared,” said Jenny, who lost her mother and sister to the disease lupus. “He didn’t leave my side.”

Incredibly, JaKeenan Gant sets a Cajundome record with 45 points in a 75-61 victory.

“I felt awful,” said Jenny of her husband having to miss the first game of his coaching career, “and then JaKeenan got 45 points and I felt really bad.”

That weekend back in his hometown of Tupelo, Miss., his mother suffered a stroke. His father’s battle with cancer is ongoing and now this news.

“All of this taxed my brother sadly,” Marlin said.

Three weeks later, UL softball coach Gerry Glasco’s daughter, Geri Ann, is killed in an automobile accident.

In March, shortly after UL’s promising season finished a disappointing 19-13, 10-8, life-long UL employees Lynn Williams and Leonard Wiltz both died suddenly.

“He (Williams) was a strong person here that a lot of people went to,” Marlin said. “I don’t think a lot of people understand. He was kind of like David Walker (former UL athletic director who died in December). If you needed something done, Lenny could find out how to do it.

“He was so good with his students. It was no different than what we do. We try to make a difference in young people’s lives.”

In June, Mastern St. Julien – the only team bus driver Marlin ever had at UL - died.

Then on July 3, longtime UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux died after suffering a heart attack.

“Tony’s death came out of left field,” Marlin said. “We weren’t expecting it.”

That one definitely made Marlin think.

“I love Tony,” he said. “Tony’s been great to me. I lost a dear friend and a colleague. He was the oldest person on this campus in athletics and he was able to help so many of the young coaches. Everybody leaned on him.”

Robichaux’s death came two months after one of the most agonizing losing seasons of his 25-year career at UL ended – mostly due to a long list of crippling injuries, including his ace pitcher Gunner Leger.

“It’s crazy, but I’ve compared it to baseball a little bit last year,” Marlin said of his current basketball season. “I’ve definitely thought about it. It ate on Tony. I know it did. I talked to him enough to know. He was really looking forward to this season to try to get it behind him.”

Further pondering the similarities between the two seasons, Marlin suggests, “Maybe that’s why I haven’t been thrown out (so far during this trying season).”

Then, as if Marlin’s burdens weren’t enough already, his older brother, Mike, dies on July 20 in Tupelo of suicide.

Again, Marlin’s life came to a jarring halt.

“I have lost a lot of family members,” Jenny explained. “He had never really lost someone really close to him. That was very hard on him and the way it happened was even more difficult.

“People don’t talk about suicide. It’s hard to talk about. I think sometimes he just felt like he couldn’t say anything because it has a stigma with it that people don’t talk about.”

On Aug. 31, the Cajuns played Marlins’ alma mater and Mike’s beloved Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Superdome.

“Five weeks later and we’re playing Mississippi State,” Marlin said. “He (brother Mike) bled maroon and white more than anybody. He was all about it. One of my nephews was there at the game.”

It was also tough when Billy Napier’s name came up for the Mississippi State job opening in December.

“He would have been calling me every day just like my nephew and my college buddies,” Marlin laughed. “He would have been, ‘What kind of guy is Billy Napier? Is he going to take this job?’ I mean they were wearing me out.”

After spending a week and a half back home in Mississippi in the aftermath of his brother’s death, Marlin returned to his basketball team finishing up summer workouts.

In many ways, though, his team was always with him.

“The guys reached out and texted me – Trajan (Wesley), Cedric (Russell) and Jalen (Johnson),” Marlin said. “Trajan gave me a text that I actually read at the service because of how moving it was to me.”

Shortly after returning to Lafayette, Marlin hosted the team at his home for a “end of the summer” party.

“That night at the house, at the end of it I told Jenny and the coaches after the players left, ‘This was more important for me than it was for them.’ I’m really proud of our players.”

A night of fun around people he cares about was exactly what Marlin needed at the time.

“It was like, ‘When is this going to stop?’” Marlin thought. “It really was (hard to function properly). You were numb for a period of time. For me personally, it’s still hard.”

And this rocky 2019-20 basketball season hadn’t even begun yet.

The coaching staff’s primary focus after the previous season was to get “longer and more athletic” on the wings to play better defense after poor defense hadn’t allowed the 2018-19 team to overcome Marquetti’s absence.

Then came the series of unfortunate events.

In September, 6-5 sophomore transfer Durey Cadwell was declared out for the season with a patella after practicing all summer.

Then in the season opener on Nov. 5, freshman guard Javonne Lowery was lost for the season with a knee injury.

The team's lone senior scholarship player P.J. Hardy was indefinitely suspended earlier that day.

Meanwhile, 6-8 junior transfer Tirus Smith’s availability was up in the air due to a medical condition that hadn’t allowed him to practice for six weeks. He finally returned in late November.

But in early December, 6-6 freshman Kobe Julien was lost for the season with a knee injury.

In early January, point guard Trajan Wesley suffered a concussion and neck injury and his return this season in questionable.

Freshman guard Mylik Wilson and junior Cedric Russell have also missed time injured.

Through it all, Marlin has somehow maintain his composure personally and also held the team together.

“I think we’ve handled it really well,” UL men’s basketball director of operations Mike Murphy said. “I think a lot of that is a byproduct of the coaching staff. It starts with coach Marlin, because he sets the tempo for everything we do.

“As coaches, you have to be very careful just now much you put on guys mentally and physically when you go through a stretch like this.”

Even after adding a walk-on in between semesters to add a body to the roster, the Cajuns didn't have 10 players to hold normal practice sessions for most of January.

“We felt like we had a really deep group coming into the season and it just seemed like it was one thing after another,” Marlin said. “The biggest thing for me is to stay positive and helping our staff stay positive so our guys can stay positive. That’s not easy to do. With each blow, you take a hit.”

Instead of all the bad breaks combined with personal tragedy pushing the coach over the edge, it somehow made him stronger to handle the team’s unreasonable rash of injuries.

“I would tend to say from the things that have happened to me personally in this last year and to this athletic department and our university and some of the tragedy we’ve had, it (basketball injuries) pales in comparison to some of that,” Marlin said.

“It’s helped me from a patience standpoint. You realize that everything’s in God’s hands. There are some things you can’t control with death being one of them and injuries and things that happen. You just have to let go of some of that and trust that it’s going to be better in the future.”

All the losses he endured also strengthened his spiritual life.

“I’ve always been a spiritual person,” Marlin said. “I’ve always felt close, but it made me feel closer. The one thing that it did do is make me pray more. I’ve always wanted to pray more and I don’t do a good enough job.

“I would think like most people, when things are going good, you just go. I’m the first to say when things are poor, I tend to pray more, but we need to pray all the time.”

Marlin said UL’s coaching colleagues “rally together” to provide support as well.

“We text each other a lot,” Marlin said. “It’s a unique group. Lance Key reaches out to me a lot. Lance has been a very caring person. Coach Glasco just texted me the other day. We’re all in this together.”

He said Eric Nelson of Athletes in Action has been a friend and a help during down times.

“He told me, ‘I’m in your bullpen. If you need me, call me,” Marlin said. “We talk quite often. He called me the day of the App. State game. We knew we were struggling.”

In Lafayette is also a friend he met three decades ago in Carr McCalla, who was the athletic director at Motlow State in Tennessee in the 1980s when he first met Marlin while coaching at Pensacola Junior College.

“Sure you want to win games and have a successful program,” McCalla said, “but look at what happened to Kobe (Bryant) this weekend, look at his brother, look at Robe, look at Gerry’s daughter, it really does put basketball games in perspective.”

McCalla reminds how quickly Marlin’s first UL team rebounded from a 3-14 start to win its final 11 regular-season games.

“That doesn’t just happen,” McCalla said. “If you’re not teaching the right thing. … if not teaching character and perseverance, those kids can sack the bats quick, and they didn’t.”

Also, his only other losing season at UL – 13-20 in 2013 – was quickly followed by a 23-12 NCAA Tournament appearance the following season.

“Bob’s the kind of coach you want to have running your program,” McCalla said. “I’m hopeful people recognize that. This is certainly the exception rather than the rule. It’s just one of those years.”

The perspective necessary to deal with a turbulent season, however, doesn’t always transfer to the emotional lifeboat required after repeated personal tragedy.

“You battle and you battle and you battle,” McCalla said. “If you’ve got somebody you can share it with that understands it to the degree that anybody can understand and allows you to feel what you need to feel, that’s got to allow you the freedom to deal with it on a more positive manner.”

For Marlin, that person is his wife.

“As a spouse, I just tried to be there for him,” said Jenny, who is doing well, wasn't diagnosed with lupus but is managing some of its symptoms. “Sometimes the word ‘be’ can take on a whole new meaning. You don’t really have to say a lot.

“Bob is a man of few words. But when he speaks, it’s something meaningful. When he spoke at his brother’s funeral, I don’t even know how he did it.”

A widow when the couple married eight years ago, Jenny said her experiences dealing with death have helped her husband open up.

“He lets me talk about deceased loved ones and he feels comfortable sharing with me,” she said. “They say there’s sleepers and doers. When I’ve had tragedy in my life, I’m a sleeper, but Bob is definitely a doer. I don’t know how he does it.

“I’m amazed at his grace, how he’s handled pressure and he does it so well. I’m always in awe of how he handles all that.”

She said Marlin “got really quiet during the holidays” late last year.

“Maybe because it was the first time he spent his holiday without his brother,” Jenny said. “It was just different this year.”

Or perhaps it’s just because Marlin “is a thinker and a processer. It takes him time to process what’s happened.”

Marlin said everything that happened to his family and friends in 2019 also has him zeroed in on his physical health.

“I’ve started trying to eat a little bit better and exercise a little bit better,” he said.

As for his confidence to continue leading the men’s hoops program in the future.

“No question better days are ahead,” Marlin said. “If we’ve got healthy bodies, I think I’m pretty proven as a coach. I’ve delivered the best seasons in the history of all three schools that I’ve worked. Fastest coach in Sun Belt history to 100 wins.

“Better days are definitely ahead. It may sound funny, but I think adversity will serve this team well.”