TUSCALOOSA – The No. 5-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide completed the two-game sweep of the No. 13-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns on Sunday with a 5-1 victory at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
The Cajuns fell to 35-9 overall, while Alabama now sits 36-7. UL’s next scheduled game is noon on Saturday at Coastal Carolina as the Cajuns return to Sun Belt Conference play.
Alabama scored two runs in the second and third innings to give the Tide a comfortable cushion they wouldn’t relinquish.
Maddie Morgan got the second-inning rally going with a hit by pitch ahead of a Savannah Woodard single. After a sacrifice bunt, Elissa Brown’s RBI single was compounded by an error for a 2-0 lead.
UL answered with a single tally in the third when Kaitlyn Alderink walked, Kendall Talley doubled and Julie Rawls sacrificed a fly getting the run home.
But Alabama responded with two more runs in the third, thanks to a two-out, two-run inside-the-park home run by Woodard for a 4-1 lead.
Alabama turned an error and stolen bases into an insurance run in the fourth.
Kandra Lamb suffered the loss after allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits, four walks and striking out one to fall to 14-4 on the season.
Krystal Goodman was the winning pitcher, allowing one a run on five hits, three walks and striking out one. Montana Fouts pitched the final three innings, yielding just one hit and striking out four for her third save of the season.