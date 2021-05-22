A few hours after getting chased in the first inning in a loss to LSU, UL ace Summer Ellyson reminded everyone exactly why the Tigers’ achievement was so impressive with a dominant performance in a 4-0 win over McNeese’s Cowgirls in Saturday night’s NCAA Baton Rouge Regional elimination game.
With the win, the Cajuns improved to 46-11 and will now meet LSU in the 1 p.m. championship game. UL would need to be the Tigers twice Sunday to advance to the super regionals.
“I thought Summer pitched good," UL coach Gerry Glasco said. "She came out and set the tone for us. It was good to get her right back out there. I wanted to get her right back to the circle and let her throw. She threw one inning and probably 30 pitches the first game.
“I thought that was the best approach."
The win late Saturday also made it 13 straight seasons where UL reached at least the regional finals (not counting the pandemic season of 2020), and also completed a three-game sweep of the Cowgirls on the season.
“You've got no choice but to move forward," Ellyson said. "You can't sulk on the past game."
Ellyson pitched five shutout innings, allowing three hits, one walk and struck out seven.
"This team has grit," Ellyson said. "This team has a lot of fight. We're going to come out and give LSU a good run for their money tomorrow."
Casey Dixon came on to pitch one-plus inning - allowing two singles and falling victim to a fielding error - before Kandra Lamb finished off the win with three outs, including two strikeouts, in the seventh.
Just like in UL's first regional win over George Washington on Friday night, the Cajuns' offense was just enough.
After a double play ended UL’s first scoring chance in the first inning, Karly Heath made sure the Cajuns got on the board in the second. Jade Gortarez led off with a single but didn’t come around until Heath’s long two-out, two-run homer to rightcenter for a 2-0 lead.
In the third, it looked like UL had something going with runners on the corners with no outs after Ciara Bryan single, stolen second, advanced on an error and Kaitlyn Alderink was hit by a pitch.
The Cajuns settled for one run and a 3-0 lead when they grounded into a double play for the fifth time in the regional.
UL got an insurance run in the seventh when Julie Rawls walked and came home on two McNeese errors.
“We want to see it go 14 innings (Sunday), so we’re gonna probably throw the house at them," Glasco said. "I expect Kandra Lamb to see a lot of innings tomorrow; we’ll definitely use Summer again tomorrow and get innings out of her. … We’ll do whatever we have to do.”