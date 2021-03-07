The No. 12-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team completed the weekend road sweep of Memphis with a convincing win that almost got scary late in an 11-7 victory to improve to 13-4 on the season.
The Cajuns’ offense scored in four different innings, including a five-run sixth to ice the win.
The home run bat continued to be more productive over the weekend. For instance, after the run in the second came on a Jenna Kean RBI single, Jade Gortarez and Justice Milz both clubbed homers to build a 3-1 lead.
Kean got in the RBI category again with a run-scoring ground out in the fourth, before the big fifth inning put Memphis away.
Ciara Bryan made it 6-2 with a two-run double before Milz took a walk with the bases loaded. Julie Rawls then really put UL on easy street with a two-run single for a 9-2 cushion.
Kandra Lamb got the win in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits, one walk and striking out five in 4.1 innings.
After Summer Ellyson came in for one out, the pitching didn’t go well for the Cajuns. Karly Heath allowed three runs mostly due to four walks with three hits and no strikeouts.
Vanessa Foreman finally got the last out, but not until after giving up two runs on three hits and a walk.
In all, Memphis scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh.
So it as good thing the Cajuns got an RBI single from Carrie Boswell in the top of the seventh, not to mention a Milz hit by pitch to chase home another run.
The Cajuns will now get some much needed time off this week before opening Sun Belt league play with a noon doubleheader Saturday against Georgia Southern at Lamson Park.