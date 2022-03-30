Four months after being asked to be the new running backs coach for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, Matt Bergeron is still giddy.
“Oh man, I’m still on cloud nine,” Bergeron laughed after a recent spring practice session.
The former Mandeville High star quarterback who played collegiately at Lamar and Southern Miss is from Louisiana and didn’t really want to leave again.
Bergeron met Billy Napier at Arizona State in 2017 one year after following former USM offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey to Tempe.
When Napier got the job at UL a year later, he brought Bergeron back to his home state to work as a quality control coach for the Cajuns.
When Napier departed for the Florida Gators in December after leading the Cajuns to the Sun Belt Conference title, Bergeron faced the reality of having to leave Louisiana again.
For three days in fact, he lived in a hotel in Gainesville as a wide receiver analyst under new Gators’ receivers coach Keary Colbert.
But new UL head coach Michael Desormeaux hadn’t finished filling out his staff just yet. Hoping to get a call from his friend, Bergeron didn’t start the process of selling his house in Lafayette.
He simply brought some clothes to a hotel room in Florida.
On New Year’s Eve, Desormeaux made that phone call and offered him the running backs coach position at UL.
Bergeron drove back to Cajun Country on New Year’s Day.
“Shoot, I cried when he called and offered me that job, I was so happy,” said the 2012 Mandeville High graduate. “I love this place. I wanted to be here.
“I’m still on cloud nine. It’s no day’s work. It’s just show up and have a good time and coach ball. No complaints from me. You won’t hear me have one.”
It was the break he’d be hoping for after working six seasons as either a graduate assistant or quality control coach.
“It is tough,” Bergeron said of the behind-the-scenes positions. “It’s not an easy lifestyle. You don’t make very much money. You’re working long hours, and it’s a grind. You’re working your way up.
“It (new job) made it all worth it is what I would tell you. It was all worth it.”
While the money or prestige may not be there, the job Bergeron did in four seasons with the Cajuns didn’t go unnoticed.
In fact, Mike Guiliani also received an outside linebackers coach position from Desormeaux.
“Those guys were on the perimeter for a long time – kind of out of the scene, out of the spotlight maybe from some of the full-time guys,” UL offensive coordinator Tim Leger said. “But those two guys – Mike Guiliani and Matt Bergeron – were as instrumental to what we’ve done in the last four years and the turnaround here as anybody in that building – from the head coach’s chair all the way to the athletic director.
“I think it’s really cool that Des recognized it – and not only recognized it, but created opportunities for them that they earned. Those guys 100% earned everything that they got.”
Bergeron didn’t know Napier at all prior to him becoming the offensive coordinator at Arizona State. Because Napier took the job after four years in Alabama, his family didn’t immediately move to Tempe.
“Coach Napier’s family didn’t move out there for four or five months, so I spent every day with coach Napier,” Bergeron said. “The one thing I learned from him is how he structured every thing and the detail – having a plan for every little possible thing you could think of.
“That’s what I was blown away by. He’s a brilliant play caller and brilliant Xs and Os strategic guy, but his structure in the way we do things throughout a year-round process is unbelievable.”
So when Napier left the Cajuns and UL’s new offensive coaching staff met to determine the new offensive game plan moving forward, no one knew the ins and outs of Napier’s offense more than Bergeron.
“Coach Bergeron was with coach Napier for the longest time, so he had a background and a really good foundation of what we were doing even prior to us getting here,” Leger said. “So there was the ‘When we did this originally, this is why we did it.’ We could all say, ‘This is how we did it at other places’ and we kind of all throw it together and come up with how we want to do it now.”
Having helped to coach the receivers under Leger, the tight ends under Desormeaux and now the running backs, Bergeron has a firm grasp of the offense.
According the veteran UL running back Michael Orphey, the running back room is already reaping the benefits of Bergeron’s knowledge.
“With coach Berg, I think we’re all getting accustomed to the offense now,” Orphey explained. “I think they’re learning the offense a lot better with the intelligence coach Berge brings to the room.
“They’re learning the offense a lot faster than I did my first year, so I think they’re making really fast strides in what they’re doing.”
The result is the running backs’ understanding of each play call should now be more like that of a quarterback’s grasp.
“So instead of really being dependent on the quarterback on which side to line up and where the protection was, we looked to the boards, we looked to the play call, because he’s able to teach us that information, we’re not dependent on the quarterback anymore,” Orphey added.
“I think a lot of us are really starting to learn the offense more. I think it played a big part in knowing exactly what to do, especially in two-minute.”
The year of coaching tight ends with Desormeaux also allowed Bergeron to make a distinct impression on his new head coach.
“We already had a great relationship, but it became even better,” Bergeron said. “Coach Des and his wife Lindsey are like brother and sister to me. His kids are like my nephew and niece. I love that family more than anything in the world, so I think we got really close working together every day.”
And just like coach Napier, Desormeaux gave Bergeron the room to grow as a coach.
“It was awesome working for him, because he let me do things,” Bergeron said. “He gave me freedom to create the install cut-ups like I wanted to and things like that. We worked well together.
“I don’t think you’re going to meet a greater human on this earth than Michael Desormeaux. I’ve just been fortunate to be around him a lot.”
Most likely leading to that holiday phone call Bergeron won’t soon forget.