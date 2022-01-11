It was apparent with UL’s very selection of Michael Desormeaux as its new head football coach that the Cajuns’ plan after Billy Napier left for Florida was to reduce change as much as possible.

With each coaching hire, it became more and more evident.

Desormeaux’s own words in his first availability since the program’s New Orleans Bowl win over Marshall confirmed it.

And why not? After officially finishing the 2021 season ranked No. 16 nationally, taking steps to maintain the status quo is an understandable goal.

"The thing we talked about was continuing the mission, right?," Desormeaux said. "Having people here that understand the things that we’ve done and have been really good and significant in our program’s history … they’re excited to be here and build off of it. That’s been the big thing."

For example, the new offensive coordinator is Tim Leger, who was the co-offensive coordinator along side Desormeaux last season.

“As the coordinator piece goes, coach Leger is really good at organizing the offense and grouping things together in the way that we install it, the way that we teach it,” Desormeaux said. “I’m excited to see him to kind of get his hands on it. I think there’s some better ways we can do some things – the way we teach it, the way we install it.”

The defensive coordinator is LaMar Morgan, who both played and coached at UL prior to be hired back from Vanderbilt.

“I’ve known LaMar since 2004,” said Desormeaux, who was a teammate of Morgan at UL. “You see the way he handles himself. He’s always been just really intellectual and understood the game at a different level than most people.

“I think the fact that he’s coached under some of the people he’s coached under and been to some of the places that he’s been for other people, it validates the hire, but I never questioned LaMar’s ability. For him to choose to come back and do this with us, I’m thrilled about.”

The new associate head coach and new tight ends coach is another familiar face in Jorge Munoz, who coached Desormeaux during his senior season and was at UL for 10 years.

“Coach Munoz, my senior year if you just look statistically, I was a way better player my senior year than I ever was before that,” Desormeaux said. “It was because of him. I didn’t change as a player. None of those things changed about me. It was the way that he prepared me, the way that he taught the concepts and the way that he understands the game.”

After leaving UL, Munoz coached at LSU and Baylor, while Morgan has been at Houston and Vanderbilt.

“To other people, maybe it validates it, but to me, I’ve been sold on those guys for a decade,” Desormeaux said. “Coach Munoz to me means the world to me. He’s the reason I’m here right now, so to able to bring him back in the mix and having him so willingly jump in and take the role, that means everything.

Those guys are guys you can trust. They’re loyal to the end.”

Elsewhere, the new running backs coach is Matt Bergeron, who was an analyst working closely with Desormeaux at tight end over the last two seasons.

So the coaching staff is now set, although Desormeaux revealed Monday he’s about 70% done hiring the rest of the support staff.

“I want the full-time guys to have some say in who they’re going to be working with,” Desormeaux explained. “That’s a really close relationship. Matt Bergeron worked with me for the last two years. That’s why I knew the guy was ready for the last two years.”

Also reducing the variables is the new that offensive lineman David Hudson is returning to the program, despite taking part in senior day activities.

“I love David Hudson and everything that guys stands for,” Desormeaux said. “He’s going to come back, which will be a good one for us, and he’ll be a good one for us. David has played really good football for us. He’s one of those guys a little banged up coming out of the season, but we’re fired up to have David coming back.”

Desormeaux also made it quite clear he has no intention of flooding the roster with a high number of new names from the transfer portal just for the shake of change.

“I believe if you live by the portal, you’ll die by it,” he insisted. “Obviously when there are needs that need to be address, you’ll go out there and you’ll address some of them.”

He explained the offensive line may need an infusion of newcomers to protect the depth with O’Cyrus Torrence and Kamryn Waites entering the portal and to having enough numbers for the spring season.

“There are a lot of really good players out there,” Desormeaux said. “As a staff, I think we’ve done a good job of getting the right type of good players.

“We’re not going to sit there every day, wake up in the morning and let’s go through this portal and see who we can get today. Maybe that’s the way some places are going to operate, but we’re not going to do that here.”