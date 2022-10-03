There are still seven games to be played on UL’s regular season schedule.
And as disappointing as the 2-3 start has been, coach Michael Desormeaux thinks getting a breather for a few days might do his Ragin’ Cajuns a lot of good.
The next game – at Marshall on Wednesday, Oct. 12 – will be the only game the Cajuns play in a three-week period.
“Mentally just being able to kind of take a deep breath and say, ‘Alright, let’s look in the mirror here. Let’s look at the things that need to be fixed,’” he said. “Just playing cleaner football is the thing.”
Before surveying the items on Desormeaux’s fix-it list, there’s the injury and eligibility list.
He said neither quarterback Chandler Fields or running back Chris Smith could play in a game as of now. Desormeaux declined to comment on nature of Fields’ injury, while Smith pulled up grabbing his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game.
“Chandler knew going into it that he was a little bit banged up,” Desormeaux said. “Throughout the week, he didn’t have any issues, but at quarterback, you don’t hit during the week. You never know how you respond to it.
“We were prepared that maybe he’d have a hard time finishing the game. He wanted to play, the doctors felt like he could and wouldn’t get any worse. When he started feeling like he wasn’t himself, we just went ahead and went with Ben (Wooldridge).”
Smith’s prognosis sounded more hopeful.
“Chris felt like he had a cramp, maybe a little bit more than that,” Desormeaux said. “But maybe as we get going here, he’ll loosen up and we’ll be good to go.”
The run defense limited South Alabama’s running game to under 100 yards before the game’s final drive.
That upgrade against the run was interesting for several reasons. On one hand, a few bodies were back in Dalvin Hutchinson for the first time this season and Nijel McGriff after missing a week.
“Our linebackers are doing a great job on communication, setting the front, setting the pressures whenever we have them on,” Desormeaux said. “Upfront, you’ve got guys who are starting to play the way we thought they could. Andre Landry’s getting better. Zi’Yon Hill’s been really good all year … Andre Jones. You’ve got more guys playing.
“Getting Dalvin Hutchinson back, that’s a huge shot in the arm for us. Dalvin’s played a lot of really good football here for us.”
On the other hand, though, defensive tackle Marcus Wiser didn’t play and is out for the rest of the season.
The exact reason wasn’t disclosed, but the NCAA recently ruled him ineligible for the season. Wiser remains in good standing with the program, will continue to practice and will be eligible to play next fall.
Wiser started the first four games, collecting seven tackles and two sacks.
In addition to personnel issues, Desormeaux listed a few areas the staff will be concentrating on with a few extra days to prepare for Marshall.
“It’s the techniques and really just the execution of it,” he said. “You’ve got to do it consistently. I think what we’ve shown is that when we’re down to business and it’s got to happen, we can focus and get it done.
“It’s the urgency to do it all the time. In practice, you continue to try to put them in situations where executing matters – it’s not just a play – every play matters. We’ve got some formats in practice that we have done that’s gotten a little bit better.”
Also, he mentioned blocking downfield on special teams and continuing to upgrade pass protection after an encouraging week in that area.
“I thought our group upfront (on offense) played a lot better in that game that we had all year and I really believe that was the best (defensive) front we’ve played all year,” Desormeaux said. “They have really good football players up front and at linebacker.”