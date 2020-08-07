On the outside looking in, the case of the UL offensive line this fall might seem a bit curious.

For starters, it lost two of the program’s all-time greats in second-round NFL draft pick Robert Hunt and the school’s first AP first-team All-American and fourth-round draft selection Kevin Dotson.

That doesn’t include another outgoing senior with plenty of experience in Rico Robinson.

Then to make matters worse, the program is still heartbroken by the shocking loss of offensive line coach D.J. Looney to a heart attack this past weekend.

And yet, somehow fear isn’t running rampant about the shape of the offensive line entering the 2020 season.

In fact, some are already envisioning an upgrade in that unit.

“I honestly don’t think there will be a drop-off,” redshirt senior center Cole Prudhomme said. “If anything, I think there will be an increase.”

No, that’s in no way a knock on Hunt or Dotson, but rather a statement about how UL’s program is being run by head coach Billy Napier and offensive coordinator Rob Sale.

“No disrespect to those guys,” Prudhomme continued. “They were great athletes, probably the best to ever come through here, but with the coaching staff we have in the O-line room and the young guys.

“People being here for the third year in the program and the way we develop every year and the progress they make day by day, it’s incredible. There’s a high chance there may be 10 guys in the rotation this season. That’s big.”

Prudhomme is one of two redshirts seniors returning, joining Ken Marks, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the season opener last year.

And while Dotson played all 14 games last season, Hunt actually missed half the season at right tackle.

“Two seniors get sixth year back,” Sale said. “To me, we’ve got five back on paper. We’ve had some guys back last year that were second team in their second or third year in the program and they’re that much better.”

In other words, Sale admitted he’s not lacking for talent.

“We have options,” Sale said. “We really do. We’ve got good football players in that room and I’m not shying away from that. I’m not going to poor-mouth. We have talent in that room.”

Junior Max Mitchell moved over from the left side last season and now he’s garnering national interest.

“Max Mitchell is primed to have a breakout year,” Napier said.

The injuries last year also pushed true freshman O’Cyrus Torrence into the starting lineup at left guard in Marks’ spot and everyone quickly saw his immense potential as a freshman All-American.

“You knew when you put him out there against Mississippi State, you knew you weren’t just rolling the dice,” Sale said. “‘Oh no, what is he going to do?’ You know what he did in practice is what he was going to do in a game.”

Prudhomme suffered his injury last spring and missed the entire season. He’s now an option at guard and center, while Vallot returns to compete for his starting spot at center.

“It’s a competition right now,” Vallot said. “When it comes time for fall camp, nobody has a position. It’s all competition to get back in there. I know my spot’s on the line. “Everybody’s spot is on the line, so it’s going to be a competition this camp.”

That’s music to Sale’s ears.

The last thing he wants is content penciled-in starters with such a deep unit.

"Shane’s not the penciled starter," Sale insisted. "I’ll look at Shane and say, ‘Cole started three years at center, you know.’

“Shane came in last year and played very well. I’m not going to deny that and he’s not going to deny that. But tomorrow is what, the seventh, so let’s go. What makes every body better is competition. Shane’s going to make Cole better and Cole’s going to make Shane better.”

The depth is also by design. A year ago, the offensive staff made a point to play as many players as possible. No one just “gets thrown in the fire” when a starter goes down.

“It’s big,” Vallot said. “It’s always good to have fresh offensive linemen, so if you’ve got options to where you can rotate guys in throughout the game, that’s big. You’re keeping everybody fresh.

“It’s also good because we had guys rotate in last year who didn’t play much, but they rotated in, so the time they get this year, they can play a little bit more because they’ve got more experience under themselves.”

Another big reason for the preseason optimism is a new potential left tackle in Arizona State graduate transfer Zach Robertson, not to mention such valuable reserves as redshirt juniors Carlos Rubio and Spencer Gardner and redshirt freshman Jax Harrington.

“These six mini-camp practices, he has really shown up,” Sale said of Rubio. “He did a great job for us at the end of last year, because we had a couple of guys banged up and he played a lot.

“He played some really good football for us at the end. In offseason football, he really showed up again. Now he’s 293 … he was like 275 and then he’d get to 280 and couldn’t hold it. But now he’s holding the weight and he looks guy. He’s bright-eyed and he’s a breath of fresh air.”

After showing good signs with an injury last season, Harrington has “really showed up in the mini-camp,” said Sale.