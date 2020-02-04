The official gathering is scheduled for noon Wednesday at the Russo Park Stadium Club with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

In effect, it’s a celebration of UL football’s entire 2020 signing class.

In this new age of college football recruiting, most of the work was actually done in mid-December when the Cajuns added 17 prospects to their roster.

On Wednesday, most expect three more to be added, but as usual, nothing is official until national signing day comes and goes without any surprise parties.

The trio expected to sign Wednesday includes a pair of defensive linemen and another wide receiver.

Heading into the 2019 season, the two biggest question marks were depth at defensive line and wide receiver. That’s not expected to be the case any longer.

The two defensive linemen are 6-2, 310-pound Mason Narcisse of St. Charles and 6-3, 270-pound defensive end Jordan Lawson of Brandon, Miss.

Like all coaches, UL coach Billy Napier isn’t allowed to discuss specific recruits, but he seemed to indirectly reference that duo when asked in January why 2019 defensive linemen Masry Maspieu and Timaje Porter were being moved to offensive line for next season.

“It’s really trying to find roles for players,” Napier said. “Certainly both have experience doing that in high school. We want to find roles and find ways of players contribute to the team. We feel good about the depth that we’ve developed and how that’s kind of unfolded as the season went.

“Certainly some of it has to do with the players we have signed or will sign – kind of anticipating where we’ll need more players. I think it’ll be a good move for both guys and I hope it goes well.”

Defensive tackle Sonny Hazard of Jesuit in New Orleans was a December signee to aid the defensive line.

The wide receiver is Southern Lab’s Reginald Johnson, who had originally committed to Houston.

Johnson is most recently ranked as the state’s No. 38 overall prospect by Rivals. He joins Thibodaux’s Kyren Lacy from the December signing group who was recently ranked as the state’s No. 12 prospect by 247Sports.

Lafayette Christian’s Errol Rogers, former Comeaux High quarterback Tanarious Achan and East St. John’s Dontae Fleming were other wide receivers signed in December.

That doesn’t include tight end Christian Sabatini from Plano, Texas.

UL Commitments

WR Reginald Johnson, 6-0, 178, Southern Lab

DE Mason Narcisse, 6-2, 310, St. Charles

DE Jordan Lawson, 6-3, 270, Brandon, Miss.

December Signees

ATH Caleb Anderson, 6-2, 185, East Feliciana

RB Emani Bailey, 5-9, 200, Ryan-Denton, Texas

RB Andray Pope, 6-0, 200, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Ala.

WR Kyren Lacy, 6-3, 207, Thibodaux

CB Courtline Flowers, 6-1, 207, South Oak Cliff-Dallas, Texas

WR Dontae Fleming, 6-0, 165, East St. John

OG Corey Marshall, 6-3, 332, Northwood-Shreveport

ATH Trey Amos, 6-0, 173, Catholic-New Iberia

OG Jack McKenzie, 6-4, 285, Parklane Academy-McComb, Miss.

DT Dominique Ratcliff, 6-2, 266, Conroe, Texas

WR Errol Rogers, 5-11, 185, Lafayette Christian

LB Ahmad Johnson, 6-1, 210, Pelahatchie, Miss.

CB Dabari Hawkins, 6-2, 185, Stafford, Texas

ATH Tyree Skipper, 185, Sophie B. Wright-New Orleans

TE Christian Sabatini, 6-2, 239, Plano, Texas

DT Sonny Hazard, 6-0, 296, Jesuit-New Orleans

WR Tanarious Achan, 5-8, 170, Iowa Central JC/Comeaux High