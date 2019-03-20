UL red-shirt junior outside linebacker Chauncey Manac is a man of few words.

The road he’s traveled to get to this point in his college football career, however, hasn’t been a short one.

Neither is the potential impact Manac and his coaches feel the Homerville, Georgia native can have on the 2019 Ragin’ Cajuns football team.

“I feel like I can do a lot better rushing the passer,” said Manac earlier this week when asked what area he could improve upon after collecting 47 total tackles, eight stops behind the line, four sacks, a pass break-up and a forced fumble in his first season at UL last fall.

There are several reasons to believe Manac will be able to improve upon that sack total.

For starters, he’s always had great potential since he left Clinch County High in 2016 as a four-star recruit for the Georgia Bulldogs.

After red-shirting his first year in Athens and expected to be on the two-deep depth chart, Manac transferred to Garden City Community College in Kansas.

After initially committing to Cincinnati, he eventually signed with UL, where he might finally be able to combine his raw skills with some stability.

“Chauncey’s got a unique story,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “This is really his first true college football offseason. You look back into his past and he jumped around a little bit, so two offseasons where he didn’t have a true college football offseason program.”

Napier said the results are already showing up.

“He’s made progress, his mental toughness has improved and his conditioning is better,” Napier said. “I think he’s able to play harder longer. He certainly acquired some knowledge last year, getting some significant experience. In all reality, he’s still a young player. He only got one year of significant experience and he was injured.”

As expected, much of his progress these days are on the mental side of the game.

“I’m excited about what he’s doing right now,” UL outside linebackers coach Matt Powledge said. “He’s had the ability to have a lot more meeting time and understand the defense more inside and out, not just his job but how his job might affect what goes on (elsewhere) on each particular snap.

“From that standpoint, I think that’s been really beneficial. Then to go through offseason program and be in better condition for the fall, those are the types of things I’m really excited about for that young man moving forward.”

The next reason to expect a high ceiling is the vision of seeing Manac teaming up with returning pass rusher Joe Dillon.

Powledge can certainly see the game-changing potential of that duo.

“Yes, I think so, but easier said than done,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work, not just on the field but mentally. But I agree, they both have that capability in my opinion.”

In Napier’s mind, it’s a matter of not settling and raising the bar.

“Chauncey’s a very, very capable player,” Napier said. “He’s athletic, a very disruptive player. But I know he’s not satisfied. I know he’s not comfortable with where he’s at. He’s looking to go to that next level and we’re going to push him to get out of his comfort zone and work to improve.”

Manac certainly believes the duo can do damage.

“Joe is a baller and my brother,” Manac said. “We’re going to ball regardless. That’s how I see it.

“I feel like we’re just going to wreak havoc, but we’re going to see. Y’all are going to see.”