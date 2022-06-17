The 2021-22 school year for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns athletics department was quite successful.
The football, baseball and softball teams all won Sun Belt Conference championships and the men’s basketball team reached the tournament finals.
But the excitement reached beyond the actual teams on the field and courts.
UL’s broadcasting productions wing of the athletic department sparkled as well.
Upon the Sun Belt reaching an agreement with ESPN in 2018, the minimum requirement for schools is to broadcast all home games for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
UL’s broadcasting team went way beyond those minimum requirements. Unlike most schools in the league, UL Director of Broadcast Services Josh Billeaud’s team also did a large number of home baseball and softball games, as well as volleyball, soccer, the Louisiana Classics golf tournament and the Sun Belt Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
“For us to have that ability to get that level of exposure but also to showcase the great things that our teams are doing and the storytelling that goes along with putting on a broadcast, I think it’s a great vehicle for us,” UL deputy director of external operations Nico Yantko said.
Much like the department’s aggressive graphic designers or NIL initiative, UL’s athletic department is hoping to use its always-expanding broadcast element to increase attention, revenue and recruiting efforts.
Much of each broadcast is aided by UL broadcasting students, as well as on- and off-air freelancers, like longtime UL and Sun Belt supporter Dan McDonald and former UL athletes Eric Mouton and Brennan Breaux.
“(McDonald) is the grease on the gears that is the machine,” Billeaud explained.
"His experience is sometimes indescribable. He comes prepared and that’s just one of countless things that he brings to the table. With the previous knowledge of the history in baseball. I’m kind of knowledgeable, but I’m still growing in that aspect.
“I can’t imagine I’d be where I am today without Dan watching my six. I take that term from the military because he is watching my six and I’m watching his. He’s in that same category of men and women that I served with. I look at him almost like a family member.”
Billeaud views teamwork from a military background, because the 2005 Teurlings Catholic graduate served four years in the Army, including a deployment to Iraq, before working 11 years at KATC as a production manager before UL hired him.
“My original major was secondary education in mathematics,” Billeaud said. “I loved it, but when I started to student teach, it felt like I wasn’t quite ready to be a teacher … soo I got a part-time job at KLFY as a camera operator. That kind of fueled my move for live broadcasting.”
The shining moment of this past year’s broadcasting efforts was airing two baseball games against UTA in early May, entirely done by UL students.
“Oh yes,” Billeaud said when asked if the execution exceeded his goals. “I told them before to mainly have fun and I wanted them to break any expectations I had for them and I knew they would … mission accomplished.”
The cast making it all happen included: producer Jordan Ponzio, director Nathan Schenck, replay operator Ben Schafer, camera operator Brian Jeanpierre, engineer Brennan Butcher, play-by-play announcer Blake Purser and color analyst Blaise Breaux.
The student involvement checks another key box for the athletic department — education.
“I think having that level of expertise coming from our students aligns very well with our academic mission to prepare these students for life after school and prepare them for the true workforce,” Yantko said.
Billeaud continues to work with UL’s broadcasting students to recruit more bodies to man even more broadcasts of UL sporting events.
“The goal for us is to continue to push forward and take this from around 60% of the (home) games to eventually 100% of the games,” Yantko said.
The next step in that direction is the ability to do two games on campus at the same time. For instance, if UL baseball and softball played at the same time this spring, a choice had to be made, because the staff and equipment aren’t far enough along to execute two simultaneous broadcasts.
“This is so much more than just putting it out there from a fan perspective,” said Yantko, who said the broadcast initiative is likely north of $100,000 to even $200,000 in additional resources to reach ultimate goals.
“This is a great recruiting vehicle. It’s a revenue driver for us for new sponsorship opportunities and ultimately it’s incredible exposure, not just for our baseball and softball programs, but the entire institution and athletic department in general. What that means for us in the recruiting space is absolutely a top, top priority.”
In addition to satisfying the UL fans' hunger to watch their favorite teams play, every broadcast is essentially a free commercial for the university.
“(Broadcasting) is recruiting, it’s revenue, it’s exposure,” Yantko added. “Really it’s invaluable. If athletics is the front porch, well, where else are you going to be able to hold a two to four-hour infomercial on your university?
“It’s right there in these games. The exposure that we bring in from these ESPN+ broadcasts with football season that transforms the marketing exposure for our institutions.”