A seven-game losing streak in the stretch drive of a college baseball season usually is quite damaging.

In the case of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, the result of such a slide is a trip to the cellar of the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division with an 8-13 record.

That’s a scary development for a team that was picked to win the division in the preseason coaches poll.

Free bases once again prove fatal to UL's comeback attempt It’s been a theme for much of the season for the UL baseball team.

“Each year, you start with your goal and then you have to re-adjust your goal according to the team you have, right?” UL coach Tony Robichaux said. “Everybody wants to get to Omaha, but only eight are going to.

“If you stay just on Omaha and sooner or later, you get to the point in the season where you don’t think you can get to Omaha, well then you quit because you can’t get to your goal.”

Consequently, the new goal is to qualify for the Sun Belt Conference tournament. The winner of that event goes directly to the NCAA regionals, regardless of what its RPI or record says.

“Do I hate doing that? Yes,” Robichaux said. “But if you don’t, you can’t get to your tournament.”

As a reminder, two of the league’s 12 teams don’t qualify. Moreover, seeds 7 through 10 must win a play-in game before entering the eight-team, double-elimination part of the tournament schedule.

Georgia State is four games behind the rest of the field at 4-17 with nine games remaining.

The Cajuns are a half-game behind UL-Monroe (8-12) and one game behind both Arkansas State and South Alabama (9-12).

The good news is UL beat both South Alabama and Arkansas State two out of three at Russo Park this season, and so the Cajuns own the tiebreaker over both teams.

What also could be good for the Cajuns is finish out the regular season at ULM. At least UL may be able to control its own destiny at that point.

Another potential benefit in the schedule for the Cajuns (20-27) is that their final three home games May 10-12 are against Georgia State (13-32).

UL is in this position after getting swept at then-first place Texas-Arlington and then again at home this past weekend by new league leader Texas State.

+3 Cajuns lose 3-2 nailbiter to Texas State for their sixth straight loss Baseball might not be as physical as some other sports, but it sure can still be brutal sometimes.

“The bottom line we had another tough weekend,” Robichaux said. “We played another good team, but we’re playing against ourselves right now too. We’ve got to do a better job there.”

Not qualifying for the conference tournament didn’t seem to be a major concern for the Cajuns until, in hindsight, they saw an 8-4 lead at UTA on April 18 disappear with closer Gunner Leger on the mound.

“I think that knocked some wind out of our sails when UTA beat him that night, because I think everybody saw that maybe here’s our answer to be able to plug the hole in the boat for our closer role,” Robichaux said.

Leger’s availability for this weekend’s road series at Coastal Carolina remains uncertain.

More poor pitching proves costly as Texas State holds off Cajuns in Sun Belt series opener One thing you’ve got to give the UL Ragin’ Cajuns this season, there’s not much quit in them.

Either way, one thing Robichaux isn’t concerned about is his team throwing in the towel.

“You spend a lot of time losing (in baseball) and you spend a lot of time failing,” he said. “So you have to be able to get yourself through the mental toughness part of this. That’s what you have to try to keep preaching, to stay holding on. The only guarantee is if you quit, it’s over. That’s a guarantee.”