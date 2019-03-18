No one is ready to say the ship is righted just yet.

UL coach Tony Robichaux certainly isn’t even thinking it.

But several of the factors playing into his Ragin’ Cajuns winning three of four games since Tuesday’s 10-3 home loss to UNO suggest a few things are at least heading back in the right direction.

“Sure, we’d love to get one of those 4-1 weeks if we can to make up some ground,” said Robichaux, whose Cajuns (9-11, 2-1 Sun Belt) return to host Northwestern State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before heading to meet Tulane in New Orleans on Wednesday.

“It was a really unique week for them, and I thought they did a good job of handling everything that was in front of them.”

A number of individuals either answered some questions and/or calmed some fears with how they performed since Tuesday’s loss.

Leading that parade was sophomore shortstop Hayden Cantrelle.

Cantrelle began the week hitting .160. All he did in the five-game week was hit .500 in 22 at-bats with 10 runs scored, two doubles, three homers and five RBIs.

“Yeah, we needed him to get going,” Robichaux said. “That was a big weekend for him confidence-wise.”

Of course, the biggest part of that was Cantrelle’s incredible Saturday performance, when he went 4 for 5 with a double, three homers and five RBIs.

“Yeah, I think he’s got to realize you’re not going to play at that level probably every night,” Robichaux said. “He raised the standard pretty high that day. We knew he’d come on sooner or later. That was a good ballpark to come on in. The ball travels there. I thought we were going to score some runs.”

Some of the momentum on offense was slowed with a bit of injury news over the weekend, though. Robichaux said he liked the top of the Saturday lineup with Cantrelle hitting leadoff, followed by Daniel Lahare, Hunter Kasuls, Brennan Breaux and Handsome Monica.

But Lahare suffered an ankle injury and wasn’t able to play Sunday.

Todd Lott also enjoyed a huge weekend, jumping all the way to third on the team in hitting now at .294.

On the mound, left-hander Grant Cox filled the role of a pure southpaw specialist over his first four appearances. Over the past week, however, he pitched at least two innings three times, including two shutout outings to provide Robichaux another option to eat innings.

“Grant Cox came in and pitched the best and kind of held it right there for us until we could get it turned back around,” Robichaux said.

“He’s strung along some good innings so far, so that’s big for him. We always try to go with the hot hand.”

Also potentially playing an unexpected role this season is Brandon Young, who pitched game two against Texas to open the season. This past week, though, he’s come out of the bullpen with two long relief appearances that both resulted in saves, striking out 10 and only allowing two innings in those seven innings.

“We like the way Brandon Young is shaping up to be able to potentially take a seventh, eighth and ninth (inning),” Robichaux said. “I said during the season, this team might not have a closer. And you can’t always treat stuff like they do in the big leagues, because you’re not handling big-league arms.

“So I think a guy like Brandon Young can possibly do what he did the other night and Michael Leaumont can do that in a game to where Michael could take six to nine outs.”

Jacob Schultz can also play that role, more of an old-school save with multiple innings pitched.

In nine appearances this season, Schultz is 0-0 with a save and a 1.16 ERA, allowing 21 hits, eight walks and striking out 26 in 31 innings.

“Then J-Schultz has been so moveable,” Robichaux said. “He’s got a rubber arm. He’s a guy that bounces back real quick, so he’s been able to maneuver around a little bit too.”

Northwestern State at UL

Game: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Russo Park.

Radio: KPEL 1420 AM

TV: Cox Sports

Records: NSU 10-7; UL 9-11

UL Hitters: Brennan Breaux (.320, 2 HRs, 13 RBIs); Hunter Kasuls (.319, 2 Hrs, 6 RBIs); Todd Lott (.294, 6 RBIs). Team: .249, 97 runs, 18 HRs, 42 SBs

NSU Hitters: Caleb Ricca (.375, 3 HRs, 15 RBIs); Jeffrey Elkins (.340, 10 RBIs); Hayden Brown (.348, 5 RBIs); Luke Watson (.321, 5 RBIs)

UL Pitching: 4.26 ERA, 186 IP, 170 H, 93 BB, 162 K, .243 OBA

NSU Pitching: 3.44 ERA, 151.2 IP, 138 H, 52 BB, 146 K, .241 OBA