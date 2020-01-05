For all of those fans wondering if UL head football coach Billy Napier is still a candidate to replace Joe Moorhead as Mississippi State's head football coach, the Ragin' Cajuns' second-year coach put an end to the worries at Sunday's LendingTree Bowl press conference at the USS Alabama Battleship State Park in Mobile, Ala.
"I think it's fair to say that we've made a decision that we're not a candidate for that job," Napier said.
There was initial speculation after Moorhead was officially fired at Mississippi State on Friday morning that Napier was the leading candidate to replace him.
By Friday afternoon, it was reported by many that Napier had declined to pursue that position. Still, reports out of Starkville and elsewhere persisted.
It was the first question in Sunday's press conference and Napier personally declared he wasn't a candidate for the job.
"The thing I would say is that it's very humbling when you do have an opportunity," Napier said.