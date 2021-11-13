1. Big, big plays
At the half, UL had 189 yards and 95 came on two plays. That was the theme of the day against Troy’s vaunted defense. In the middle of a bunch of ugly plays, the Cajuns managed five really significant ones and parlayed that into a critical road victory over Troy, which combined with Coastal Carolina's loss to Georgia State clinched home-field advantage for the Cajuns in the Sun Belt title game Dec. 4.
2. Defense does it again
It appeared UL’s defense might be in trouble after the first quarter with Troy consistently marching down the field. By the second half, UL’s defense had made the necessary adjustments to force five punts in a six-drive stretch to allow the Cajuns to take over momentum. Ferrod Gardner's interception sealed the victory.
3. Conversion difficulties
As many good things as UL’s defense did in Saturday’s win, difficulties in stopping conversion plays kept it close. Troy converted on third down eight times, and five times in five tries on fourth down to keep drives going. The Cajuns, meanwhile, were good on fourth down on 3 of 4 tries, but struggled again on third down at only 4 of 13.