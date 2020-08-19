Very few college coaches in any sport these days can deliver an “it’s all good” report, but that’s pretty much the message UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead delivered to the area media on a zoom teleconference Tuesday.

“Very, very good,” Brodhead said to describe the summer from both health and overall team progress standpoints.

Just like UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin reported the week before, Brodhead said his program had no positive tests since reporting on July 1.

“I think our young women did a great job along with our administration and our healthcare people,” Brodhead said. “We had no positive tests at all. No problems actually at all.”

Similar to the messages given by UL football coach Billy Napier and other UL coaches, Brodhead was pleased with the healthcare strategy by the athletic department.

“We didn’t have to fight any of it,” Brodhead said. “I thought we did a good job from the beginning with the way we were brought in, which I thought was great. The way we were able to just be in one gym. They kept the gym really clean, they tested us and they kept it really safe.

“That’s a biggest deal for us. We don’t want to put anybody in a situation where they’re not safe and I thought we did across the board.”

Brodhead said none of his players have opted out of participation due to the coronavirus concerns, but he did reveal senior point guard Jasmine Thomas has left the program.

After graduating in the spring, Thomas got an offer to coach at North Webster High in Springhill and gobbled up the opportunity.

“I think she was scared that the opportunity wouldn’t be there to be able to coach,” Brodhead said. “I’m excited for her that she has that opportunity to coach. She’ll be a really, really good coach. I could see her coaching at the college level someday.”

Since a promising true freshman season in 2016-17, averaging 8.9 points, 2.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 30 starts, Thomas has battled a knee injury and never been able to regain that early momentum.

She averaged 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in just 19.1 minutes a game last season.

In her absence, Brodhead said he’s currently working a three-man rotation at point guard in senior Skyler Goodwin and the sophomore duo Alex Goodly and Makayia Hallmon.

“It might take them a little while to feel comfortable, but all three can do it and all three are different,” Brodhead said. "May-May (Hallmon) can score in bunches.

“They all bring something a little different than Jasmine does. I’ve always been the type of coach that I want my point guard to score and all three of them can score.”

But the player Brodhead is especially excited about going into this season is senior forward Ty’Reona Doucet.

“Ty Doucet has developed her shot, her 15-footer a lot better,” Brodhead said. “Personally, I think that could be really big for us. I’ve been preaching that to her since she came in. If she worked on her game like I thought she could, it would make a big difference. I think she could be an SEC-type player. I keep comparing her to an SEC-type player.

“She’s actually shooting some threes, but she’s really working hard around the top of the key.”

Doucet is healthy, which could allow her to practice more during the season.

“What we did last year is hold her out a lot and to me, it always holds back a kid,” Brodhead said.

Brodhead said the women’s season is scheduled to begin on Nov. 10 at Texas A&M. UL also has the front end of a home-and-home with LSU starting this season.

Of course, all of that is dependent on what the SEC, Conference USA, the Southland and American end up deciding about winter sports like basketball.

Brodhead said even if some or all of those games are canceled, he’s confident a conference-only alternative would be feasible.

“Actually, we’re kind of just on hold, because they’re not saying anything yet,” said Brodhead, who said UL’s schedule also includes McNeese, Southeastern, UNO, Houston and North Texas.

“Just my opinion, I think we’d start a little bit later,” he said. “We seem to model what happens before us. Look at football and some of these big conferences playing just conference games, that might be something we look at.”

Despite the uncertainty, Brodhead said his team’s summer experience have increased his optimism about having a basketball season.

“I like what we’re doing as a conference and what we’re doing as a school, we’re evaluating day to day to make sure that we make the right decision for the student-athlete,” he said. “So I feel pretty confident that it can be done. I’m not saying it’s going to be an easy transition, but I think it can happen."

While the summer workouts didn't focus much on defense, Brodhead said he was encouraged by the drills that were run without any difficulty.

"I don’t think it will be (a problem), because we’ve been practicing and in our practices, we’re doing 1-on-1, 2-on-2 and 3-on-3, and we’re working on blocking out," he explained. "We’re working on a lot of things and hadn’t had any problems.

"I thought that was an indication that we could control some of it."