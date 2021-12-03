INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would give UL the first outright league title in 51 years and first in Sun Belt history, increase the record winning streak to 12 games, would be Billy Napier’s 40th win in four seasons at UL and extend winning streak over Appalachian State to three.
KEY MATCHUP
UL secondary vs. App WRs – In the first meeting, UL’s secondary limited App’s celebrated trio to 10 receptions for 82 yards. Can the Cajuns’ defense approach those numbers again?
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: UL defensive end Andre Jones has 55 tackles, 7 stops behind the line, 5 sacks, 4 breakups, 5 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.
App: Senior linebacker D’Marco Jackson has 103 tackles, 15 stops behind the line, 5 sacks, 5 breakups, 8 QB hurries this seaosn.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 8-2, but Cajuns have won the last two … App has the sixth more wins in the FBS since 2014 at 80-22 … Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma are the only other programs with nine-plus wins each year since 2015 … App’s defense has 15 interceptions (6th nationally), four TDs (1st nationally) and only allowing 113.1 on the ground … App LB Trey Cobb leads Sun Belt LBs with 7 passes defended … App is 20-for-30 on fourth down, while UL is 21-of-35 on fourth down … App has lost 11 fumbles and thrown 10 interceptions, compared to UL’s four fumbles lost and four picks … Levi Lewis has 72 career TD passes, which is sixth most in Sun Belt history … He is 33-7 as a starter … Montrell Johnson needs two rushing TDs to surpass Tyrell Fenroy for most by a freshman in school history … UL has converted 36% on third down while allowing 38%, while App has converted 37% on third and allowed 32% … App is averaging 35.8 points and 439.9 total yards, while giving up 18.9 points and 319.4 total yards … UL is averaging 31.3 points and 406.6 total yards, while giving up 18.5 points and 349.7 total yards.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
39 – Number of wins in Napier era out of 44 games when UL scores more than 20 points in a game.
11 – Turnover margin for UL in its last four games, as well as for the season. UL was plus-3 vs. App in first meeting and Mountaineers are even for the season.
78 – Number of career TD receptions by App’s top four wide receivers in receptions, compared in 12 career scores for UL’s top four in that category.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Stellar defenses
UL’s defense ranks 13th in scoring defense, while App’s defense the nation in tackles for losses and top 15 in seven other key defensive categories.
2 – Productive kicker
As usual, if it come down to a kicking competition, the Cajuns are in trouble. App kicker Chandler Staton made all 51 extra points and only missed one of 19 FG attempts.
3 – Offensive lines
Both offensive line are semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. App’s unit has only allowed 10 sacks for 55 yards, while UL’s 20 sacks for 135 yards in losses.
4 – Top-notch coaches
App coach Shawn Clark is one of six active FBS coaches with an 80% winning percentage and Napier is seventh on the list at 76.5%.
SCHEDULES
APPALACHIAN STATE (10-2, 7-1)
Sept. 2 East Carolina, W 33-19
Sept. 11 At Miami, L 25-23
Sept. 18 Elon, W 44-10
Sept. 23 Marshall, W 31-30
Oct. 2 At Georgia State, W 45-16
Oct. 12 At Louisiana, L 41-13
Oct. 20 Coastal Carolina, W, 30-27
Oct. 30 ULM, W 59-28
Nov. 6 At Arkansas State, W 48-14
Nov. 13 South Alabama, W 31-7
Nov. 20 At Troy, W 45-7
Nov. 27 Georgia Southern, W 27-3
Dec. 4 At Louisiana, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
UL (11-1, 8-0)
Sept. 4 At Texas, L 38-18
Sept. 11 Nicholls, W 27-24
Sept. 16 Ohio, W 49-14
Sept. 25 At Georgia Southern, W 28-20
Oct. 2 At South Alabama, W 20-18
Oct. 12 Appalachian State, W 41-13
Oct. 21 At Arkansas State, W 28-27
Oct. 30 Texas State, W 45-0
Nov. 4 Georgia State, W 21-17
Nov. 13 At Troy, W 35-21
Nov. 20 At Liberty, W 42-14
Nov. 27 ULM, W 21-16
Dec. 4 Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 27, Appalachian State 24
The four-touchdown deficit in the first meeting on Oct. 12 is still somewhat shocking other than the fact the Cajuns had been targeting that game for so long. UL was plus-3 in turnovers that night. To complete the sweep, it would be good to stay ahead of the game in that area. The Cajuns aren’t as consistent as the Mountaineers, but are now one of few teams in the league to compete physically with App State. Both teams can run, throw, play defense and good in the return game. The Mountaineers have a big edge kicking. UL is much more experienced in close game and it just seems like the fitting way for Napier to depart.