First, junior transfer guard Greg Williams went down with more back issues, just two minutes into the game.
Then junior guard Brayan Au, who had just returned after rehabbing a knee injury, went down with a sprained ankle after playing just seven minutes.
Even worse, freshman guard Michael Thomas wasn’t even dressed out due to an “upper body injury.”
Suddenly, UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin didn’t have many options for point guards to run the show in Friday’s home contest against New Orleans.
Ironically, ready and waiting to answer the bell was junior point guard Trajan Wesley.
After missing the last season and a half with foot injuries, Wesley stepped up in a huge way with a team-high 16 points in 24 minutes off the bench to ignite the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 80-67 victory over the Privateers at the Cajundome.
“Coach Marlin normally says we’ve got to pick the next guy up and I felt like Greg went down and Brayan went down, I had to step up,” Wesley said. “My teammates did a great job of cheering us on. We had great energy. I couldn’t have done it without them. Overall, it was a great team effort. Without them, I wouldn’t have had a success night.”
In many ways, Friday night’s game was one the 5-foot-9 guard has been daydreaming about for the last 18 months.
The constant battle with foot injuries keeping him off the court took a mental toll on Wesley, but finally he was able to play, have fun again and contribute in a big way.
“It felt really great being out there,” Wesley said. “I haven’t been out there for a year and a half. My teammates all stepped up and had good energy. We came out from the start. Last weekend, we came out flat. I felt like overall we had a great team effort.”
Just when it looked like Wesley was back at the start of preseason practice, he was elbowed in the head on the first day of practice and missed the next three weeks.
That came after debilitating rehabilitation process after his foot injuries.
“I was going through a lot of depression and stuff like that,” Wesley revealed. “I was kind of in a hard place. I feel like now I’m in the best place I’ve ever been. Coach Marlin and everybody stays on me every day. My teammates, it’s like a family. We all want to see each other succeed. We push through to the finish line, to the last buzzer.”
Wesley got help from a therapist and his father. And oh yeah, he still talks to his mother Monica, who died from cancer in 20
“She’s not physically here, but I talk to her a lot,” Wesley said. “I just thought about what would she say if she was here … ‘Just keep following and just keep pushing. Hard times don’t break you, they make you. Just keep working . It’s going to pay off at the end of the day.’”
Wesley said he felt the support from his teammates during Friday’s performance that saw him make eight of nine free throws to help pull away from UNO late.
“A little bit, but my teammates kept pushing for me to keep shooting the ball and find my confidence,” Wesley said. “I felt like down the stretch, I got my confidence and I wouldn’t have gotten it without my teammates.”
Marlin obviously observed and supported Wesley through his struggles, so he could really appreciate Wesley’s moment in Friday’s win.
“He’s just persevered,” Marlin said. “He’s been committed. It’s been a tough go for him, but you know what, he’s a fighter. A little guy like that, that’s why I brought him here, because he had that fight in him. This team fought us tonight and I thought his fight for us was crucial.”
With the immediate futures of Williams, Au and Thomas unknown, Marlin said Ty Harper and Carter Domingue, as well as Jalen Dalcourt, could all be used as floor leaders in upcoming games, beginning with Wednesday’s home contest against McNeese.
Incredibly, that wasn’t the only position in need of teamwork. Star center Theo Akwuba was out with a foot injury, forcing UL’s other three post players to deliver.
And they did.
Jordan Brown was limited to 23 minutes due to foul trouble, but had seven points and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
Dou Gueye was one of UL’s four double-figure scorers with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman Isaiah Richards added eight points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field with nine rebounds.
“I trust my teammates,” Gueye said. “Theo being out is a big X-factor him being out, but I trusted my teammates. I knew we were going to get the job done. Zay (Richards) and Jordan and everybody helped out.”