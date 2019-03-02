As hard as it’s been for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns to corral their second win of the season, perhaps it was fitting that in came in the fashion it did Saturday at Russo Park.
Jonathan Windham’s ground ball to shortstop with the bases loaded with one out was misplayed to chase home Daniel Lahare with the game-clinching run in a 4-3 win over Maryland in 14 innings.
Making good on this scoring opportunity ended a series of frustrating innings for the Cajuns (2-7). UL had at least two base runners in four of the previous five innings but couldn’t get any of them home.
For the game, UL was 1 for 19 with runners in scoring position, while Maryland was 1 for 7.
The game-winning rally fittingly began with Lahare getting hit by a pitch and then advancing to second on an errant pickoff attempt. After one more defensive miscue and an intentional walk loaded the bases, Windham’s RBI bouncer did the trick.
The win also produced a bit of irony. With the bullpen struggling throughout the season, the Cajuns' second win came after the bullpen put together 7⅓ shutout innings, including four 1-2-3 innings.
“We’ve lost a lot of close games, a lot of tough games,” UL starting pitcher Dalton Horton said. “It gets frustrating, but shout-out to the bullpen and shout-out to our hitters for just continuing to grinding throughout the year.
“You win one close game and we could rattle off however many more after this.”
Horton certainly maintained the Cajuns' high level of starting pitching thus far this season in his third start of the season. He entered the game 1-0 with an 0.82 ERA, holding hitters to a .143 average, walking nine and striking out six in 11 innings.
“Personally, if I’d cut down on those walks, I’d be real thrilled with my first three outings,” Horton said. “But I’m still trying to progress. I’m satisfied with where I’m at, but I just have to keep building and keep getting better.”
On Saturday, he achieved that goal by walking none in 6⅔ innings. The left-hander actually threw five perfect innings, before yielding a one-out single to Tommy Gardiner in the sixth.
One batter later, Chris Alleyne, who later made a highlight-film catch against the wall to rob Handsome Monica of a game-winning hit in the 13th, tripled home Gardiner and then scored on a Caleb Walls’ bunt to tie it at 2.
“I wouldn’t really say pitch selection,” Horton said of his increased efficiency. “I threw the same pitches I threw the first two outings. I cleaned up my mechanics a little bit. I just focused on throwing strikes.”
Incredibly, Horton was going to get the loss after giving up three runs, but Kole McKinnon delivered a pinch-hit single to lead to the game-tying run on a passed ball in the ninth.
And then UL finally ended it in the 14th.
“I’ve been a part of all types of baseball games in my career,” Horton said. “I’d rank it up there as one of the more interesting games, but it’s part of it.”