Of late, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns are getting used to facing obstacles.
They’re also getting pretty good at overcoming them.
In Thursday’s 83-77 overtime victory over Arkansas State at the Cajundome, coach Bob Marlin’s club found a winning formula despite playing without leading scorer Jordan Brown as well as surging freshman Joe Charles.
“Team win,” Marlin said. “Everybody stepped up, almost everybody scored.”
Of the six Cajuns who tested positive for COVID-19 on last weekend’s road trip, only Charles didn’t return. Brown suffered an “upper body injury” late in Tuesday’s practice.
Marlin said it’s possible the entire team could be available for Saturday’s 7 p.m. home game against Little Rock when the Cajuns try to improve on their 8-5, 3-0 start to the season.
“In first half, I wasn’t really happy,” Marlin said. “I thought we broke a couple plays and then we tried to do too much a couple times. In the second half, only four turnovers. We simplified our offense a little bit.”
The solutions seemingly came from everywhere. Kobe Julien led the way with 20 points on 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point land in 26 minutes.
Theo Akwuba, who missed most of December with a foot injury, looked like himself for the first time with 16 points and 15 rebounds in 34 minutes.
“The biggest thing missing that month off was my conditioning,” Akwuba said. “I couldn’t really run up and down like I wanted to because of my foot. I appreciated the coaches and my teammates sticking with them slowly getting back in shape. Yes, I’m starting to get my confidence back.”
Dou Gueye stepped up big as well with 13 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes.
“Throughout the game, we had different people step up, just picking each of my teammates up play by play,” guard Trajan Wesley said. “One moment it’s Theo, one moment it’s Kobe. As long as the next man is ready to step up, that’s all a team effort is really.
Overall, UL produced five double-digit scorers. Wesley scored 12 points with three rebounds and three assists.
“He’s something else,” Marlin said of Wesley, who didn’t practice Monday or Tuesday.
“He just dribbles in there and makes big shots. Some days, it doesn’t work for him, but other days, he’s able to finish.”
It certainly appeared Wesley five-point run, ending with a three-point play with 1:25 left for a 72-68 lead, and then a free throw with 13.1 seconds left for a 73-70 lead might do it.
But Caleb Fields kept Arkansas State alive with a desperation 3-point with 0.3 seconds left to force overtime.
“They weren’t very good from 3 either,” Marlin said of the Red Wolves’ guards. “Because of that, we didn’t want to foul early at the end. With 13 seconds, we thought they were going to drive to the basket and get a quick two.”
At the time, Fields was 1-of-11 shooting from the field in the game. Overall, the three guards only hit six of 36 attempts for the game.
“He jumped up and hit it, so just tip your hat and give them credit,” Marlin said. “You could say we could have fouled, but it turned out the way it should.
“If a team’s 8 for 10 or 6 for 10 or whatever, then yeah, a guy’s red hot, then you don’t want to take the chance. I learned that the hard way one time. I fouled too early and lost a game at San Diego State.”
The bad break didn’t faze the Cajuns at all. Akwuba hit two quick baskets inside for a 77-73 lead and UL never trailed again.
“I kind of noticed throughout the game that they doubled from the back side, but they’d wait until I put the ball down,” Akwuba said. “I just thought if I did a quick little move toward the baseline, they wouldn’t react in time and it worked.”
After missing four free throws in the final 4:51 in regulation to keep Arkansas State alive, Kentrell Garnett nailed four in the final 48.9 seconds of overtime to secure the win.
“I think the biggest thing is we know that when times get tough, the tough get going,” Akwuba said. “We know where we come from, we know what we can do. We know we’re talented team. If one man’s out, the next man steps up. We know how deep we are, so we know we can go hard.”
Also adding to that effort was Greg Williams, who came off the bench to add 11points in 27 minutes, including a key blocked shot.
