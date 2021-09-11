1. Defense struggles again
For the second straight game, the Cajuns’ defense had few answers for an athletic quarterback once again. Nicholls quarterback Lindsey Scott passed for over 350 yards and ran for over 100 in Saturday’s loss. Just like the week before in Texas, the middle of the field was very vulnerable for UL’s defense.
2. Passing game looked better
Levi Lewis looked comfortable from the first drive of the game, completing 11 of his first 12 attempts. He got many receivers involved. He finished 19-of-33 passing for 304 yards with two touchdowns. Lewis also orchestrated a 99-yard drive that ended with a 46-yard touchdown pass to help keep the pressure on the visiting Colonels.
3. Jury still out on running game
The Cajuns came out trying to pressure Nicholls with the passing game, so the running game was never in a position to be leaned upon. But it settled for a modest total of 83 yards in Saturday’s win on 31 attempts. Once again, Chris Smith led the way with pedestrian totals of 46 yards on 11 carries. Levi Lewis only ran it five times for zero yards.