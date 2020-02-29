Before Saturday afternoon’s game against Sam Houston at Russo Park, UL coach Matt Deggs had a short conversation with his starting pitcher Brandon Young.

Their Ragin’ Cajuns were off to a disappointing 2-8 start and lost an especially tough one Friday night.

“I asked him if he knew what a stopper was,” Deggs said.

“Yes, sir,” Young responded.

Then the 6-foot-6 senior right-hander promptly proved it with a three-hit shutout in a 1-0 victory over the Bearkats.

“Order up, that’s exactly what he did,” Deggs said.

The Howard Junior College product faced the minimum over the first five innings. He never saw more than four batters in an inning. It was UL's first complete-game shutout since Evan Guillory did it against Northwestern State on April 5, 2016.

“He had a three-pitch mix, four pitches at times, pounding the zone, great tempo and attack,” Deggs said of Young’s performance.

“He’s got great attack, great tempo and he’s got really good stuff. He held 91-93 (miles per hour) pretty much all day with three other pitches with a changeup being the key. When you can flash a change, you knock guys off the fastball and that’s what he did. Then he was able to pound guys inside.”

In 113 pitches, Young only walked one and struck out 11, despite not having full control of his fastball.

“Fastball late in the game was a little bit off,” Young said. “I kind of lost it. I was kind of throwing it up, but all my off-speed pitches, I was throwing for strikes.”

The first obstacle was accepting that “stopper” role without the pressure that goes along with it.

“Not really, I knew if I did what I had to do — my job — then I knew it would come out in our favor,” Young explained.

It’s part of his overall strategy for the season after struggling up a roller coaster 3-5 junior season with a 4.80 ERA.

“Really, I wouldn’t say expectations, but I’m really just going out there and trying to pitch,” Young said. “Last year, I had a lot of pressure — in my head at least. I was battling a few injuries, but now I can just go pitch and do my job.”

Off to a 2-0 start, Young already has 27 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.

Deggs said he wasn’t pulling Young off the mound.

“If you noticed, I didn’t make a visit,” he said. “I basically said, ‘I’ll see you after the game.’”

Young wasn’t the only star of UL’s win. Junior catcher Sebastian Toro got it done again at the plate and especially behind the plate.

Toro threw out two more runners and picked off a runner at first base for the second out in the ninth.

“The second out … I was going to try to do it because we were up by one in nine innings,” Toro said. “I was just going to try to do it; if I do it, I do it.”

With only a 1-0 lead, Anthony Mackenzie reached on a one-out error, but was promptly picked off of first base by Toro.

“Then the guts of a cat burglar by Toro to make that play right there,” Deggs said. “That totally stole the momentum back and won us the ball game.”

Colton Cowser then walked to bring up Jack Rogers as the potential game-winning run — the very two hitters UL intentionally walked in the top of the 11th Friday night.

Cowser was 13-for-13 in stolen bases in his career, only to be gunned down at second by Toro to end the game.

“And then the last one, he was running,” Toro said. “But I got a good pitch to throw; I just threw the ball.”

Saturday began interestingly for Toro as well, noticing he was put in the clean-up spot in the batting order.

“When I saw that, I was, ‘Man, I’m not used to hitting in the four-hole,’” Toro said. “I just used it as a challenge … just tried to get some pitches and tried to get ahead and try to get in a runner in scoring position.”

Toro led off the seventh inning with a single to right ahead of Tremaine Spears’ single. After a sacrifice bunt and a walk, Ben Fitzgerald’s ground out to second chased home the game-winning run.

“It was a good job of pulling the ball to the right side,” Deggs said. “That’s exactly what I would do there. You can’t double anybody up from that side of the field, he’s too fast. If you’re able to get good wood on it, you’re able to run it out of here or hit it for a double, so it was a big spot right there.”