It was early in the fourth quarter of UL’s 41-13 victory over Appalachian State on Tuesday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns coaxed the Mountaineers’ defense into jumping offsides on a fourth-and-one in the red zone.

It was easy for all 20,066 in the stands that night to see who enjoyed that successful ploy the most.

Redshirt junior center Shane Vallot’s spirited celebration stole the moment. It was the most flamboyant of the bunch.

As always, Vallot looked like he was having the time of his life … because he is.

Senior quarterback Levi Lewis wasn’t surprised in the least. He’s around Vallot’s unbridled enthusiasm for four years now.

“Shane,” Lewis laughed, “he’s probably more hyped in practice. The practices are more intense. He’s even (that way) in fall camp practice and spring camp practice. For some scrimmages, he’ll be hyped.”

The 6-foot, 288-pounder former walk-on from Comeaux High, Vallot continues to be a leader on the offensive line, on the team and in the community for the Cajuns.

“Shane is one of our best,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “I think what makes Shane unique is he really cares. It means something to him, being here … being local and being a guy who is in this community. He’s got his hands in a lot of different things. I think he really cares about this place. There is a certain level of pride to him in terms of representing the community.”

Vallot took over the starting center spot during the 2019 season. In other words, he’s been around for so many of the program’s big achievements during that time from the win over Iowa State to the first two wins over Appalachian State.

“He’s out and about a lot, so he’s got to live with the consequences whether they’re good or bad,” Napier said. “Shane’s a former walk-on. He’s a 6-foot guy who has really made himself into a heck of a football player. He’s probably lost 60 pounds since we first got here. He earned a scholarship here. He’s a guy who has done a great job communicating up front. He’s got a little underdog mentality to him because of his background.”

It wasn’t so long ago that Vallot was a kid in the seats at Cajun Field wishing one day he’d be starting for the Cajuns and dancing on the field after a key first down during a win over a huge rival.

Now he’s living out that dream every week for the 5-1, 3-0 Cajuns.

He has a connection with the community unlike most of his teammates. When the pandemic canceled the ‘Cajun Walk’ on the way to the stadium on game days, Vallot was crushed. He relishes that opportunity to brush shoulders with the kids in Cajun Country.

So he was on cloud nine when it returned for the first home against Nicholls.

“It was awesome,” Vallot described at the time.

And when the NCAA gave the go-ahead to do so with new NIL by-laws during the summer, Vallot wasted no time organizing two youth camps to again connect with the area’s youth.

“It was awesome,” Vallot said. “I put two camps on this summer. I put one on early right after the rule came out – the NIL rule. We had a great turnout. We had 80 kids come to our first camp. I had people from the team and people from the area come to help to work the camp. It was awesome.”

When he felt like it was the right time in August for his teammates to get together, Vallot put together a cook-out – with him doing all the cooking of course – for his offensive line colleagues to help form a larger team bond.

“His presence in the locker room,” Napier detailed, “his relationships with his teammates … that’s kind of who he and what makes him effective in his role. He cares about people and he certainly cares about this community and university. He plays with a certain level of pride because of that.”

Unlike many players his age, Vallot understands the big picture. Wanting to be a coach one day himself, he gets many of the tactics Napier and his staff employ each day.

“I’ve learned that it’s bigger than football,” he said. “It’s not all about football. In high school, you want to win the game, but it’s all about football. Here in college, it’s about the small things. It’s about the little details that sometimes aren’t even concerned with football.

“It’s about life. It’s the small details. It could be not going to breakfast in the morning, a small detail. In high school, you might think that won’t affect you, but in college, it doesn’t affect you. That’s a small detail that you’ve got to be disciplined for.”

He also pays close attention to how Napier prepares the Cajuns for each game.

“I would say the biggest thing with him is I kind of like the way he gets us ready for our games,” Vallot said. “He doesn’t just get us physically ready, he gets us mentally ready also.

“We work hard here. We work hard in the offseason, we work hard all during fall camp and when it’s time for the season, we work hard but we work smart. I think that’s the biggest thing that he put into me.”

So when the Cajuns’ offensive line struggled mightily in a week two win over Nicholls, Vallot wasn’t concerned. He immediately lifted everyone’s spirits. He reacted more like a coach and a prophet.

“I’m not concerned at all,” Vallot said. “You remember last year we kind of started off slow on offense … kind of with the whole team, we kind of started off slow. That’s kind of what’s happening this year.”

Vallot suggested it would soon turn around and it has with two rushing games over 200 and one over 330 since then.

“We all kind of know what we have to do,” Vallot said. “A lot of guys have been starting for three or four years. We know what we’ve got to fix. We know what we’ve got to do.”

Communication was the problem in Vallot’s assessment and apparently that’s been taken care of in a big way.

When he heard Napier detail his contributions to the club recently, it warmed Vallot’s heart.

“It made me feel pretty good,” Vallot said. “I want to be a coach one day. I would like to eventually one day like to be in the shoes that coach Napier is in. It makes me feel good to hear our head coach think that way about me.”