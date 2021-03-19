COLLIERSVILLE, Tenn. – As expected, the Colorado Buffaloes were more than a handful for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in suffering 68-45 loss to the Pac-12 club in a Memphis Regional opening round game Friday at My Town Movers Fieldhouse.
The Cajuns fell to 16-7 on the season and will now play Tennessee-Martin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the consolation game. Colorado will play Nebraska at 5 p.m. Saturday after the Huskers defeated UT-Martin 72-46 earlier Friday.
The Cajuns never owned a lead in the game. UL was still within reach trailing 36-25 at the half, but were outscored 19-12 in the third quarter to provide plenty of cushion for the Buffaloes (11-10).
“Their length hurt us more on the defensive side than the offensive side,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “I thought we did a pretty good job against their man, but when they went to the zone, it shut our offense down. It was a tough job to get it out of the corners.”
Much of the pregame focus for the Cajuns defensively was on somehow limiting 6-foot-3 post threat Mya Hollingshed. UL limited her to 4-of-11 shooting from the field and seven rebound, but her 10 points was less than only one Cajun scorer in the game.
“I thought we did an excellent job on her,” Brodhead said. “Three (Frida Formann) got loose and 11 (Zuzunna Kulinska) got loose.
“We were trying to trap the ball at the top, which really worked out well in the first half. Then they started sending those shooters in the corners and we couldn’t rotate over. It’s kind of a trap to rotate up, but then we couldn’t rotate over and they hit some shots.”
Colorado was led by Formann with 14 points and five boards and Peanut Tuitele with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Buffaloes only outrebounded UL 41-35 in the contest, but the Cajuns just weren’t able to make any shots. UL only shot 29.3 percent from the field in the game, including a mere 1-of-18 shooting from the 3-point line.
During the first 20 games, only two Colorado players hit more than nine 3-pointers on the season. In this game, the Buffaloes nailed 9 of 22 tries behind the line.
“A think a couple of rebounds on some second shots hurt us on some threes where we couldn’t rotate back out,” Brodhead said. “It was 26-22 in the paint, so it wasn’t really in the paint. It was mostly from their perimeter play. We tried to make some adjustment. We just couldn’t score in the second half.”
Brandi Williams led the Cajuns with 12 points, while Ty’Reona Doucet had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
As usual, UL did shoot free throws well at 10-for-12, but committed 17 turnovers to 16 for Colorado.
“Their halfcourt trap really bothered us in the second half,” Brodhead said. “they went to a zone and they were trapping us on the wings. Even though we got the ball to the middle sometimes, we just couldn’t hit a shot.”