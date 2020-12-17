INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The winner wins the Sun Belt championship and potentially could earn a New Year’s Day Bowl if Tulsa upsets Cincinnati. It would mark the first back-to-back double-digit win seasons in school history for the Cajuns, and UL’s third win over a ranked opponent.
KEY MATCHUP
UL defensive line vs. CC offensive line – Coastal’s offense has controlled the clock for much of the season with a dual-threat quarterback and running backs that run and catch the ball equally well. It’s going to be critical for the Cajuns’ front wall to handle the Chanticleers’ offensive line as much as possible to contain the offense.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: UL defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill has been surging late in the season and now has 42 tackles – third on UL’s defense overall – along with five stops behind the line, four sacks, two QB hurries and two fumble recoveries.
CC: Senior DE Tarron Jackson is the school’s all-time leader in sacks (26.5), sack yards (176), tackles for losses (44), yards lost (222) and hurries (34).
FACTS & FIGURES
Coastal leads the young series 2-1 with both wins in Lafayette … UL’s 9-1 start is the best 10-game start in program history … Only Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Appalachian State have 20 or more wins over the past two seasons … UL’s defense has forced at least two turnovers in nine games this season … Levi Lewis only needs 102 passing yards to surpass Jerry Babb into No. 3 on the school’s all-time passing list behind Jake Delhomme and Terrance Broadway … Bralen Trahan’s four interceptions are the most by a UL defender since Sean Thomas in 2013 … Coastal was 10-of-16 on third and fourth down in first meeting, while UL was 4-of-9 … Prior to this year’s 8-0 Sun Belt record, the most conference wins the Chanticleers had in their first three season was two … Coastal is one win shy of tying school record for wins with 12, done in 2013-14 … Coastal’s offense ranks fourth nationally in third down conversions (54.3 percent) … sixth nationally in fourth-down conversions (80.0) … second in the Sun Belt and 35th nationally in red-zone scores (87.3) – only BYU, Alabama and Florida have more red zone scores this season … sixth in time of possession average (34:15) and seventh in first downs (255) … Both offensive lines were named as semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
15 – Of the 22 positions, 15 of Coastal’s regulars started all 11 games and four other spots had the same starter for 10 of the 11 games. UL, meanwhile, only had five start all 10 games and five make all but one start.
916 – UL values return yards (745 on kickoffs, 171 on punts), while Coastal only has 220 yards on kickoff returns and 76 on punt returns.
37 – Coastal Carolina has only been flagged 37 times in 11 games this season, or an average of just 33.5 per game (UL 58, 59.2).
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Prime time quarterbacks
Coastal’s Grayson McCall has thrown for 2,170 yards with 23 TDs and run for 473 yards and six more scores. UL’s Levi Lewis has thrown for 2,128 yards and 17 TDs and also run for 310 yards and five scores.
2 – Quarterback sacks
The two offenses are among the best nationally – only nine allowed by UL, 12 by Chants – but Coastal’s defense has 33 to 18 for Cajuns.
3 – Active defenses
UL’s defense has 18 sacks, 46 stops behind line, 15 interceptions, 29 hurries, while Coastal’s defense has 14 interceptions, 70 tackles for losses and 46 hurries.
4 – Strong finishers
Coastal’s two best scoring quarters has been the second and fourth periods (119 in each) and Cajuns likewise with 111 in second and 86 in fourth as their two most productive quarters.
SCHEDULES
COASTAL CAROLINA (11-0, 8-0)
Sept. 12 At Kansas, W 38-23
Sept. 18 Campbell, W 43-21
Oct. 3 Arkansas State, W 52-23
Oct. 14 At Louisiana, W 30-27
Oct. 24 Georgia Southern, W 28-14
Oct. 31 At Georgia State, 51-0
Nov. 7 South Alabama, W 23-6
Nov. 21 Appalachian State, W 34-23
Nov. 28 At Texas State, W 49-14
Dec. 5 BYU, W 22-17
Dec. 12 At Troy, W 42-38
Dec. 19 Louisiana, 2:30 p.m.
UL (9-1, 7-1)
Sept. 12 At Iowa State, W 31-14
Sept. 19 At Georgia State, W 34-31 (OT)
Sept. 26 Georgia Southern, W 20-18
Oct. 14 Coastal Carolina, L 30-27
Oct. 23 At UAB, W 24-20
Oct. 31 At Texas State, W 44-34
Nov. 7 Arkansas State, W 27-20
Nov. 14 South Alabama, W 38-10
Nov. 21 Central Arkansas, ccd.
Nov. 28 At ULM, W 70-20
Dec. 4, At Appalachian State, W 24-21
Dec. 19, At Coastal Carolina, TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 30, Coastal Carolina 27
The first game in Lafayette was the best football game I saw this season. One total yard separated the two teams. Coastal controlled the clock and the Cajuns did it with big plays. UL played without its most seasoned defender in Ferrod Gardner, while the Chanticleers played without elite tight end Isaiah Likely. Both teams have play-making quarterbacks. Both teams made huge mistakes late in the game … UL’s false start essentially covered up Coastal’s uniform snafu. Still, trying the figure out what impact Coastal coach’s complaining will have on the game. It’s been a crazy season for UL, so would anything be more fitting than just reversing the final score?