INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
With a win, the Cajuns could set the record for consecutive wins with nine, win their 13th straight regular season road game in the Sun Belt and get within one league win from securing homefield advantage in the SBC title game.
KEY MATCHUP
UL Offensive line vs. Troy’s front seven – The Trojans lead the nation in sacks and negative plays, making it essential the Cajuns’ vaunted offensive line open holes and protect the quarterback.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: UL junior safety Percy Butler is second on the team with 46 tackles, along with an interception and two fumble recoveries.
Trojans: Senior LB Carlton Martial ranks first nationally with career tackles at 9.25 stops per game …
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cajuns lead the all-time series 12-9, including five of the last seven … The Cajuns have converted 14 times in 20 tries on fourth down, which is third in the Sun Belt and 15th nationally … UL’s eight-game winning streak is the longest since doing so in 1976 … The Cajuns are 14-3 under Napier in one-score game, including 5-0 this season … Both UL and its opponents have been flagged 48 times … The Cajuns have converted 40% on third down while giving up 39% … Over the last six seasons, Troy ranks 11th nationally in points per game off turnovers (6.59) … Troy is converting 42% on third and, while giving up only 35% … Troy is 2-27 against Top 25 opponents … Troy RB Kimani Vidal led the Sun Belt in rushing yards in October at 120.6 per game … Troy is still the leading in all-time Sun Belt titles with six … UL is averaging 30.8 points and 424.9 yards per game, while giving up 19.0 points and 354.6 yards per game. Troy is averaging 26.2 points and 353.8 yards per game, while allowing 21.8 points and 317 total yards a game.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
0 – Number of other group of five programs to host a Top 25 team for the fourth straight season – Boise State (2018), App. State (2019) and Coastal Carolina (2020).
1 – The national ranking for Troy’s defense in sacks and forcing negative plays.
8 – National ranking by Troy cornerback Reddy Steward in limiting completion percentage, defending 13 of 20 passes his way.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Tight end discovery
Troy’s thrown the ball 21 times to tight ends this season with 20 receptions, compared to 18 times over the previous seven seasons combined.
2 – Possessing the ball
Under coach Chip Lindsey, the Trojans are 10-2 when winning the time of possession battle.
3 – Turnovers
Troy leads the conference and is fifth nationally with 20 takeaways on the season.
4 – Stingy defenses
The Cajuns’ defense ranks 19th nationally at 19 points a game allowed with Troy not far behind at 21.8 points per game.
SCHEDULES
TROY (5-4, 3-2)
Sept. 4 Southern, W 55-3
Sept. 11 Liberty, L 21-13
Sept. 18 At Southern Miss, W 21-9
Sept. 25 At ULM, L 29-16
Oct. 2 At South Carolina, L 23-14
Oct. 9 Georgia Southern, W 27-24
Oct. 16 At Texas State, W 31-28
Oct. 28 at Coastal Carolina, L 35-28
Nov. 6 South Alabama, W 31-24
Nov. 13 Louisiana, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 27 At Georgia State, TBA
UL (8-1, 6-0)
Sept. 4 At Texas, L 38-18
Sept. 11 Nicholls, W 27-24
Sept. 16 Ohio, W 49-14
Sept. 25 At Georgia Southern, W 28-20
Oct. 2 At South Alabama, W 20-18
Oct. 12 Appalachian State, W 41-13
Oct. 21 At Arkansas State, W 28-27
Oct. 30 Texas State, W 45-0
Nov. 4 Georgia State, W 21-17
Nov. 13 At Troy, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 At Liberty, 3 p.m.
Nov. 27 ULM, TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 24, Troy 17
When the Cajuns won close games earlier this season against Georgia Southern, South Alabama and Arkansas State, there was some moaning and groaning. Surviving a nailbiter at Troy should feel good. The Trojans are playing their best ball of the season and sport the top defense in the Sun Belt statistically. It’s going to be key for the Cajuns to run the ball effectively and protect the passer. It looks like it’s time for Levi Lewis to really run the ball, much like he did at South Alabama. As good as the numbers look, UL’s defense is giving up fewer points per game. It’s really going to be critical to win the turnover battle in this matchup.