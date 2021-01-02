One day made a huge difference for the UL women’s basketball team in its weekend road series against Texas State.
After falling Friday night, the Ragin’ Cajuns came out shooting and playing better defense in rolling to a 67-41 victory over the Bobcats at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.
The Cajuns improved to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in league play with the win, while Texas State dropped to 4-2, 1-1.
After playing six of its first eight league games on the road, UL travels to Little Rock on Friday.
The Cajuns played the two-game series without senior forward Ty’Reona Doucet with an “upper-body injury” suffered before the weekend.
For the second straight night, guard Brandi Williams stepped up with 18 points and three rebounds to lead the way.
She got a more balanced effort behind her, however, in this one. Destiny McAfee contributed 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting, followed by Skyler Goodwin with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Adding the list were Kim Burton with nine points and three rebounds and Jomyra Mathis with nine points and six rebounds.
After opening up a 10-point lead after the first period, the Cajuns limited Texas State to only a basket in the second quarter to seize a 30-13 lead going into halftime.
Mathis scored at the 7:00 and 4:44 marks for leads of 25-11 and 29-11.
Texas State didn’t score in the second quarter until the 4:25 mark on a Avionne Alexander bucket. In the second and third quarters combined, the Bobcats were limited to 13 points.
Not only did UL’s defense force 13 turnovers in the first half, but converted that into a 14-1 bulge in the points off turnovers category. By the game’s end, the Bobcats had 22 turnovers and UL had a 27-8 edge in points off turnovers.
Also, UL limited Texas State to 25 percent shooting in the first half while making 45 percent on the offensive end. The Bobcats finished 27% from the field for the game, compared to 53% for the Cajuns.