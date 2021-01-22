It’s been a season of having to overcome for the UL women’s basketball team.
On Friday in Jonesboro, coach Garry Brodhead’s team continued that process in style with a dramatic 67-65 overtime road win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
First of all, the Ragin’ Cajuns overcame a three-week layoff with two series cancellations to knock off the league leaders.
But to do so, the Cajuns had to bounce back from blowing a 15-point fourth quarter lead to win the game in overtime.
The Cajuns improved to 3-5 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt play, while Arkansas State dropped to 9-2 overall and 4-1 in league play.
Jomyra Mathis gave the Cajuns a three-point lead with a big 3-pointer with 1:06 left in regulation, only to watch the Red Wolves finished off a 25-10 fourth period with a three-point play to force overtime.
Mathis finished the game with 17 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 40 minutes.
Skyler Goodwin also played a key role in the win with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals in 43 minutes.
Brandi Williams nailed a critical 3-pointer with 1:39 left in overtime off a Ty Doucet feed to give the Cajuns another three-point cushion – one they were able to maintain this time.
Williams finished with 12 points and four rebounds. Doucet added eight points, 12 rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots to the win.
Kim Burton had a rough night shooting at 2-for-11 to score five points, but contributed a critical steal in overtime to set up UL’s game-winning surge.
The two teams will now play again at 4 p.m. Saturday in hopes of converting a sweep of the Red Wolves.