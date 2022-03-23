It’s still far too early for anyone to declare how much playing time each of the leading contender for UL’s quarterback position will get in the fall.
If there’s one of them, however, that could even play another position to help the Cajuns win, it’s redshirt sophomore Lance LeGendre of New Orleans.
“Lance is so athletic,” UL offensive coordinator Tim Leger said. “He could play safety here, he could play wide receiver here, he can play quarterback here.”
Time will tell if UL’s new offensive staff would utilize LeGendre as a utility player like the New Orleans Saints do with Taysom Hill. The spring game on April 9 might be the first glimpse into that possibility.
Either way, LeGendre has already made quite an impression on his coaches.
“He is one of the most uniquely built physical specimens that I’ve ever seen,” Leger said. “When you put your head on the pillow at night and you say, ‘I wish I was. I wish I looked and ran and moved like that guy.’ I’d wear a speedo to the beach if I looked like that guy.”
On Wednesday, UL head coach Michael Desormeaux said LeGendre has made enough progress with the play book to compete for the starting position.
The issue is the 6-2, 216-pounder played for multiple coordinators in high school at Warren Easton, at Maryland and now with the Cajuns.
“So there’s a lot in his brain,” Leger said. “We just have to try to reboot the whole thing and just start from scratch, but the talent is there.
“We just have the get the processing part and the understanding of what we’re really doing.”
New special teams coach
Desormeaux is excited about the possibilities with new special teams coordinator Luke Paschall, who spent the last three season coaching special teams and wide receivers at Massachusetts.
“I was really surprised and impressed with the quality of candidates that were out there for the special teams coordinator role,” Desormeaux said. “We had four or five guys actually come here and visit our place and numerous calls on the phone to other people.”
Chris Couch, last year’s special teams coordinator, was a later addition to Billy Napier’s staff in Florida following the 2021 season.
Coaching at UMass doesn’t mean UL wasn’t familiar with Paschall. He coached at Arkansas State from 2014-17. That and his interview skills played big roles in the Cajuns selecting him.
“Hiring Luke, he killed it in the interview,” Desormeaux said. “I’ve coached against him. He’s got some familiarity in Sun Belt. When he was at Arkansas State, it was a nightmare with all the variables and things he presents.
“What I was impressed with was his ability for him to make it simple for our players and still provide a lot of variables.”
Replacing Percy
While much of the offseason attention will surround replacing record-setting quarterback Levi Lewis, perhaps the biggest shoes to fill will be finding another special teams gunner like Percy Butler, who has entered the NFL draft.
“I don’t think you have to replace him one for one,” Desormeaux said. “You have to have some guys step up in their particular phase of special teams and do a really good job. We’ve had players who have done great on special teams in the past, maybe no one to that level, but it’s time to step up.”
Among the top options are Jayrin Wilson and Patrick Mensah.
“Jayrin Wilson has made some really impressive plays on special teams,” Desormeaux said. “Pat Mensah is a guy who has done a great job on teams that maybe not as many know about.”
Other veterans typically active in the kicking game include Trey Amos, Eric Garror and Dontae Fleming. Desormeaux even threw in wide receiver Michael Jefferson.
“Michael Jefferson is a guy before he came to us, he made a ton of plays on special teams,” he said. “It’s time for him to do that.”
Butler played a big role in making special teams cool at UL, catching the eye of NFL scouts as a freshman with his exploits as a gunner.
“The thing over here that’s really good for us is our good players want to play on special teams, so it’s not hard to get them to do it,” Desormeaux said. “They see the value in it.
“That’s stuff has helped us tremendously.”