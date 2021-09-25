1. Still too inconsistent
At times the offense looks good, only to deliver a three-and-out at the wrong time. The running game still isn’t where it needs to be. On defense, there was an interception and some big tackles for losses on fourth down, but the Cajuns are still giving up way too many big plays. Neither side is effectively putting games away with given the opportunity.
2. Deep pass game better
One of the big goals for UL’s offense in the offseason was to improve on the unit’s deep passing game. Quarterback Levi Lewis doesn’t have any extra long ones, but added scoring bombs of 46 and 48 yards to his resume during Saturday’s road win over Georgia Southern. Michael Jefferson, who had the previous long one of 46, had the 48-yarder and Dontae Fleming the 46-yarder.
3. Long scoring drives
Sometimes it appears UL’s offense is more comfortable when it can barely see the goal line. So often this season, UL’s offense has squandered good field position. Yet, it now has three touchdown drives of at least 91 yards and four of 85 or longer. Saturday’s five-play, 92-yard score was the quickest one yet in 1:50.